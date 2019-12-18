Jordan: Democrats 'don't care about the process' for impeachment

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Should the articles pass, as expected, in the Democratic-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's — still ongoing — historic impeachment debate. Here are some of the buzziest.
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
Zeldin calls impeachment inquiry 'Schiff show' on House floor
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., alluded to profanity as he called the impeachment inquiry a "Schiff show" while speaking on the House floor against impeachment, riffing on the surname of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, did not respond to the remark, but smirked. He has drawn the ire of Republicans who claimed he was unfair during the impeachment inquiry and some have called for his resignation, including Trump.
Trump has previously called Schiff "Adam Schitt," in another attempt to pronounce his name as vulgar slang. Republican lawmakers have also previously riffed on his name in the same way.
The House has rules against using profanity on the floor during a debate.
Watching from outside the House Gallery
Maxine Waters: 'This day was not inevitable, but it was predictable'
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., wrapped up three minutes of remarks (a lot of time in this format!).
She went slightly over time and Republicans began to audibly grumble when she wasn’t immediately cut off. When Waters was gaveled out, she jokingly “yielded” time back (that she no longer had), eliciting laughs from the Democratic side of the chamber.
Maxine Waters: 'This day was not inevitable, but it was predictable'Dec. 18, 201903:38
Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'I assured' Trump his legacy would be more than impeachment
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump's closest allies, said Wednesday that he told the president his legacy would stand for more than just the expected House impeachment.
"I talked to him today. I said, 'How you doing?'" Graham told reporters when asked how Trump was feeling. "He said, 'Well, I’m being impeached, but other than that, I'm OK.'"
"I think he's worried about the effect it will have on the presidency itself," Graham added. "But I told him, 'Mr. President, when you look at the last week, we've accomplished some things that would be a great year for any normal president. Your legacy is going to now include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate, the question is will it be more than that,' and I'm sure, I assured him it would."
Graham wants the Senate impeachment trial to be 'as short as possible'Dec. 18, 201901:28
Graham also said he would push for a quick trial in the Senate, adding that he would not call witnesses being sought by Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
"We’ll listen to the House case, allow the president to make comments through his legal team, then we’ll vote, and the sooner the better for me," Graham said.
"I've made up my mind about the accusations, I’ve seen the transcripts," he said, calling the testimony of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and others "hearsay upon hearsay. I've never believed this was an impeachable offense."
Top Senate Republicans request records, interviews with former Obama officials
Top Senate Republicans on Wednesday requested records from and interviews with former Obama administration officials regarding Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, and Hunter Biden, both at the heart of Trump's impeachment inquiry.
Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chair of the Homeland Security Committee; Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chair of the Finance Committee; and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, sent a letter requesting information from the following:
- Antony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state
- Amos Hochstein, former senior adviser on international energy affairs to Vice President Joe Biden
- Catherine Novelli, former undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment
- Victoria Nuland, former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs
- David Wade, former chief of staff to Secretary of State John Kerry
The three senators said the interview requests were part of their ongoing inquiry into potential conflicts of interest and political influence by Ukraine, including Burisma, which employed Hunter Biden as a board member while his father was vice president.
The chairmen have requested a response no later than Monday, Dec. 23.
Trump impeachment: 10 best lines from the House debate so far
There was solemnity. There was anger. There was hyperbole.
Wednesday's historic full House debate on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump has had it all — and it's not even halfway over yet.
Here are the 10 standout lines from Wednesday's debate so far.
NBC/WSJ poll: Public remains split on Trump's impeachment and ouster from office
Just hours before the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that the American public remains deadlocked — reliably along party lines — over whether he should be impeached and removed from office.
While that split suggests Trump will likely survive a Senate trial after an impeachment in the House — a conviction requires a two-thirds vote and thus a sizable number of Republican senators — the survey also finds that about half of all voters say they are certain to vote against the president next November.
And Trump’s job approval rating is stuck in the low or mid-40s, where it’s been in the NBC/WSJ poll for most of the last two years.
Amash: Trump 'has abused and violated the public trust'Dec. 18, 201902:07
Trump in 2008: It would've been 'wonderful' if Pelosi impeached Bush, but Clinton impeachment 'was nonsense'
President Donald Trump is not a fan of the impeachment proceedings, but a decade ago he said it would have been "wonderful" if Nancy Pelosi had impeached a Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
In a 2008 interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, which went viral online on Wednesday, Trump said he was "surprised" Pelosi "didn't do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush."
"It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing," Trump said.
Blitzer responded, "To impeach him?"
"For the war," Trump said. "For the war! Well, he lied! He got us into the war with lies!"
Trump then contrasted Bush with former President Bill Clinton, who was impeached.
"I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant," Trump said. "And they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies, by lying. By saying they had WMDs, by saying all sorts of things that happened not to be true."
Fast-forward to 2014, and Trump spoke wistfully of the idea of impeaching then-President Barack Obama
"He would be a mess," Trump said. "He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently."
On Wednesday, Trump and his administration fumed ahead of the House impeachment vote. The House is expected to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump tweeted. "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”
“We are all mad,” a White House official told NBC News, describing the president's reaction as one of "disbelief" that the process had reached this point.
McConnell hasn’t coordinated with Pelosi on delivery of articles of impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to Speaker Pelosi on when they receive the articles of impeachment in the Senate and that he has not been coordinating with her on when they will be delivered.
"You'd have to ask her when she's going to send them," he said.