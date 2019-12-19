The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote followed weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's marathon and historic impeachment debate. Here are some of the buzziest.
- President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Graham promises 'quick demise' to impeachment in the Senate
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reacted to the vote on Instagram.
New 'Article II: Inside Impeachment' podcast: Kornacki breaks down the historic vote
President Donald Trump has officially been impeached. What does it mean for our country, our politics, and the future of the impeachment process? Host Steve Kornacki breaks down the historic House vote.
House GOP presser canceled
The House GOP press conference that had been scheduled to be held Wednesday night following the impeachment votes has been canceled.
Pelosi says House will wait to send over impeachment articles to Senate for rules clarity
Following the historic vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will wait to send over its article of impeachments until the Senate establishes its rules.
Pelosi excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for indicating that he would work in coordination with the White House counsel during the impending trial. Pelosi called it the jury foreman being in "cahoots" with the defendant's lawyer. She said the House has to determine who the impeachment managers are going to be for the trial.
“We’re not sending [the articles] tonight because it’s difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," said Pelosi, who was joined by six chairs of the House committees who lead the impeachment inquiry.
“So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "at the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.”
Pelosi, who called the day historic and sad, also congratulated her caucus, saying that the Democrats did not whip votes or discuss how they were voting.
"I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats," she said.
She also honored the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served as the chair of the oversight committee and was tasked with conducting various Trump administration probes.
"We did all we could, Elijah," she said. "We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached."
Earlier in the day, McConnell said he hadn't coordinated with Pelosi on when they will be delivered.
ANALYSIS: Trump pays a historic price for doing business his way: Impeachment
President Donald Trump didn't get away with it — at least, not without paying a price.
In the lowest moment of his presidency so far, the House impeached Trump Wednesday on charges that he solicited foreign help in his re-election campaign, using taxpayer dollars as leverage, at the expense of national security interests and then covered it all up.
"This was, quite simply, a geopolitical shakedown," Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said.
The particulars of the two articles of impeachment — falling under the headings of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — are unquestionably more serious than those levied against Presidents Andrew Johnson, who was impeached along party lines in three days, and Bill Clinton. The articles alluded to a broader pattern of behavior that lawmakers described as rife with corrupt self-dealing and cover-ups.
While Trump and his Republican loyalists in the House insist that he is a blameless victim who will be exonerated by the Senate in the winter and voters next fall, there will now be a big black asterisk emblazoned next to his name in ledger of American history.
Trump says Senate will 'do the right thing'
More 2020 Democrats react to Trump's impeachment
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates continued to weigh in on the historic impeachment votes.
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that it was "a solemn moment for our country."
"But in the United States of America, no one is above the law — not even the President," Biden wrote.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in a series of tweets, praised members of Congress for taking action to "defend the rule of law, our national security, and our democracy," but added that "this is not just about this moment or this president."
"It's about our democracy itself. It's about the era to come after this president leaves office. More than ever, we need leadership to pick up the pieces and move our nation forward," Buttigieg wrote.
Grisham: Trump's impeachment is 'one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation'
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement after the House voted to impeach president Trump the action "marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation."
"Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives," Grisham's statement continued. "Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the president did absolutely nothing wrong. Indeed, weeks of hearings have proved that he did nothing wrong.
"Throughout the House Democrats’ entire sham impeachment, the president was denied fundamental fairness and due process under the law," Grisham claimed. "The House blatantly ignored precedent and conducted the inquiry in secrecy behind closed doors so that Chairman Adam Schiff and his partisan political cronies could selectively leak information to their partners in the media to push a false narrative.
"When public hearings were held before Chairman Schiff’s committee, Democrats continued their games and denied the president the ability to cross-examine witnesses or present witnesses or evidence. The proceedings in the Judiciary Committee included no fact witnesses at all and consisted solely of a biased law seminar and a staffer rehashing the slanted report that was produced by Chairman Schiff’s rigged proceeding. This unconstitutional travesty resulted in two baseless articles of impeachment that lack any support in evidence and fail even to describe any impeachable offense.
"All of these antics make clear that Democrats have lost sight of what this country needs, which is a Congress that works for the people. Their boundless animus for President Trump fuels their desire to nullify the 2016 election results, and improperly influence the 2020 election.
"The American people are not fooled by this disgraceful behavior. They understand fairness, due process, and substantial, reliable evidence are required before any American should be charged with wrongdoing — and certainly before impeaching a duly elected President.
The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings," Grisham's statement concluded. "He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated. President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office."
2020 Democrats weigh in on impeachment
Reaction from the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates began pouring in after Wednesday's historic votes to impeach Trump.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted, "Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy."
"The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do," he added.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tweeted that it was a "sad moment for our country," while Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, tweeted that "no one is above the law."
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a statement that the "House did its duty under the Constitution."
"Unfortunately, it increasingly appears that Senate Republicans will not. The issue won't be settled until November, by the American people," Bloomberg added.