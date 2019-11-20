Live coverage

Impeachment hearings live updates: Sondland testifies

Watch live: Sondland, Cooper, Hale testify at Trump impeachment hearing

Nov. 20, 201900:00

The fourth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kicks off Wednesday with testimony from three Trump administration officials.

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will begin testifying at 9 a.m., followed at about 2:30 p.m. by Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs.

Trump impeachment highlights:

Trump impeachment explained.

Trump impeachment timeline.

Who are the attorneys questioning the witnesses?

Transcript of Trump's conversation with Ukrainian president

1h ago / 6:55 PM UTC

McFaul: Sondland's assertion that he did not connect Burisma, Biden is 'insulting to our intelligence'

Nov. 20, 201906:59

Lauren Egan

27m ago / 7:29 PM UTC

Pompeo says he has not seen Sondland’s testimony

Secretary of State Mike Pomeo dodged a question about Sondland’s testimony from a reporter at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday 

“I didn’t see a single thing today, I was working,” Pomepo said when asked for comment on today’s hearing. “I was in meetings all day and haven't had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Pompeo on Sondland testimony: 'I'm not going to recuse myself from this'

Nov. 20, 201901:22

During his hearing, Sondland testified that Pompeo was aware of the efforts in Ukraine and was more deeply involved than previously known. 

Pompeo, who usually does not answer shouted questions from reporters, ignored additional questions on Wednesday related to Sondland’s testimony.

1h ago / 6:49 PM UTC

Johnson: 'This is a slow motion explosion'

Nov. 20, 201901:35

Alex Moe

1h ago / 6:48 PM UTC

House Intel members begin question round

The break has concluded. The House Intelligence Committee is now beginning the five-minute member round of questions. The committee has 22 members, so this should take about two hours, barring any other breaks. At this point, the afternoon hearing is going to be delayed from the planned 2:30 p.m. start time. It's unclear when that will start. 

2h ago / 6:25 PM UTC

Chuck Todd: Sondland testimony 'cements impeachment' for Democrats

Nov. 20, 201901:34

Allan Smith

1h ago / 6:52 PM UTC

Photographer captures Trump's handwritten talking points responding to Sondland

The president brought his own talking points, written out by hand, possibly with one of those Sharpies he's known to prefer.

President Donald Trump, departing the White House on his way to Texas to visit an Apple factory, stopped in front of reporters to defend himself amid testimony by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, by reading from handwritten notes insisting he did not want a "quid pro quo."

President Donald Trump holds notes on Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony as he departs the White House on Nov. 20, 2019.Erin Scott / Reuters

Trump began reading notes of what he says he spoke about during an early September phone call with Sondland, who was trying to figure out whether roughly $400 million in military aid was being linked to investigations into the Bidens.

At least some of Trump's talking points were captured by a Reuters photographer outside the White House.

"I want nothing/I want nothing/I want no quid pro quo/Tell Zellinsky (sic) to do the right thing," Trump's notes show, apparently referring to testimony from Sondland that that was the president's response when asked what he wanted from Ukraine.

Read the story.

Alex Moe

2h ago / 6:12 PM UTC

Members to start questioning after a brief break

The second staff round of staff questions has concluded. Schiff just announced a brief break — 30 minutes — from the Sondland hearing. When the committee returns, the five-minute member round will begin. 

1h ago / 6:42 PM UTC

Katyal: Sondland further confirmed there was a quid pro quo

Nov. 20, 201901:47

Alex Moe

2h ago / 6:13 PM UTC

Now it's Dems who've left the hearing room

Several Republicans have now returned to the hearing room, but many Democrats have left. Just Schiff, Speier, Demings and Krishnamoorthi, plus Goldman, are here now. (Members are permitted to come and go from hearings as they wish.) 

2h ago / 6:26 PM UTC

Wallace: Sondland has the body language of a liberated man with nothing to lose

Nov. 20, 201901:30
2h ago / 5:58 PM UTC

White House: Trump, on Sondland call, ‘wanted nothing’ from Ukraine

“Ambassador Sondland’s testimony made clear that in one of the few brief phone calls he had with President Trump, the president clearly stated that he ‘wanted nothing’ from Ukraine and repeated ‘no quid pro quo' over and over again," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday in response to the ambassador's testimony.

"In fact, no quid pro quo ever occurred. The U.S. aid to Ukraine flowed, no investigation was launched, and President Trump has met and spoken with President Zelenskiy. Democrats keep chasing ghosts.” 