Impeachment hearings live updates: Hill, Holmes testify

Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify at Trump impeachment hearing

Nov. 21, 201900:00

The fifth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will see testimony from one current and one former Trump administration official.

Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, are testifying at the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET Thursday.

28m ago / 4:59 PM UTC

Intel Dems indicate no more witnesses needed

Alex Moe

53m ago / 4:35 PM UTC

Hearing breaks for House votes

The hearing has broken for House votes, which are expected to take about an hour, so the committee will reconvene at about 12:30 p.m. at the earliest. 

1h ago / 4:16 PM UTC

Hill: It was 'very apparent' Giuliani linked Burisma to the Bidens

Nov. 21, 201902:33
1h ago / 4:03 PM UTC

Trump campaign spokesman weighs in

19m ago / 5:08 PM UTC

The restaurant in Kyiv where Sondland-Trump call happened

Leigh Ann Caldwell

1h ago / 3:58 PM UTC

Key GOP members leave hearing

Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.

17m ago / 5:10 PM UTC

Hill: Bolton looked pained about smear campaign against Yovanovitch

Adam Edelman

1h ago / 3:59 PM UTC

Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump

Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.

Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.

Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.

“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.

Holmes imitates Sondland on Trump phone call, explains how he overheard conversation

Nov. 21, 201902:40
16m ago / 5:11 PM UTC

White House responds to Holmes' testimony

Dartunorro Clark and Dareh Gregorian

2h ago / 3:54 PM UTC

Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in impeachment spotlight

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight.

Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward.

Read the story.

2h ago / 3:34 PM UTC

Holmes: ‘I have a clear recollection' of overhearing Trump-Sondland call

Nov. 21, 201938:11