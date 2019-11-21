The fifth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will see testimony from one current and one former Trump administration official.
Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, are testifying at the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET Thursday.
Intel Dems indicate no more witnesses needed
Hearing breaks for House votes
The hearing has broken for House votes, which are expected to take about an hour, so the committee will reconvene at about 12:30 p.m. at the earliest.
Hill: It was 'very apparent' Giuliani linked Burisma to the BidensNov. 21, 201902:33
Trump campaign spokesman weighs in
The restaurant in Kyiv where Sondland-Trump call happened
Key GOP members leave hearing
Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.
Hill: Bolton looked pained about smear campaign against Yovanovitch
Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump
Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.
Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.
Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.
“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.
White House responds to Holmes' testimony
The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight.
Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward.