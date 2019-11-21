LIVE COVERAGE

Impeachment hearings live updates: Hill, Holmes testify

Watch live: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify at Trump impeachment hearing

Nov. 21, 201900:00

The fifth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will see testimony from one current and one former Trump administration official.

Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, are testifying at the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET Thursday.

Lauren Egan, Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp V

2h ago / 5:20 PM UTC

Trump hosting lunch with senators who declined to condemn impeachment

Trump invited Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, and others to lunch at the White House on Thursday — breaking bread with Republicans who could go against him in a Senate impeachment trial.

Romney and Collins are two of only three Senate Republicans who declined to sign on as co-sponsors to a GOP resolution denouncing the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, raising questions about how they would vote in a Senate trial to convict and remove Trump from office. The other Republican not to sign on is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another moderate vote who could break from the party.

Collins has said that it would be "inappropriate" for her "to reach conclusions about evidence or to comment on the proceedings in the House" because she will be expected to be essentially a juror once the Senate trial begins.

Romney has been more critical of Trump, tweeting earlier this month: "By all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."

Alex Moe

2h ago / 4:35 PM UTC

Hearing breaks for House votes

The hearing has broken for House votes, which are expected to take about an hour, so the committee will reconvene at about 12:30 p.m. at the earliest. 

3h ago / 4:16 PM UTC

Hill: It was 'very apparent' Giuliani linked Burisma to the Bidens

Nov. 21, 201902:33
3h ago / 4:03 PM UTC

2h ago / 5:08 PM UTC

The restaurant in Kyiv where Sondland-Trump call happened

Leigh Ann Caldwell

3h ago / 3:58 PM UTC

Key GOP members leave hearing

Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.

2h ago / 5:10 PM UTC

Hill: Bolton looked pained about smear campaign against Yovanovitch

Adam Edelman

3h ago / 3:59 PM UTC

Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump

Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.

Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.

Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.

“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.

Holmes imitates Sondland on Trump phone call, explains how he overheard conversation

Nov. 21, 201902:40
2h ago / 5:11 PM UTC

White House responds to Holmes' testimony

Dartunorro Clark and Dareh Gregorian

3h ago / 3:54 PM UTC

Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in impeachment spotlight

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight.

Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward.

3h ago / 3:34 PM UTC

Holmes: ‘I have a clear recollection' of overhearing Trump-Sondland call

Nov. 21, 201938:11