The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Why Democrats are sure Adam Schiff is the perfect person to take on Trump
No one understands the political perils of impeaching a president quite like Rep. Adam Schiff. The California Democrat won a House seat in 2000 by defeating a Republican who had become nationally prominent as a House manager of President Bill Clinton's impeachment.
Read Jonathan Allen's analysis of why House Democrats think Schiff, now the Intelligence Committee chairman, is the right person to lead the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.