The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
House releases transcripts from key impeachment interviews.
- E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland now says he delivered quid pro quo message.
- Top diplomat Kurt Volker outlines concerns about Giuliani.
Republicans brush off concerns.
- Graham says he is "not impressed" with impeachment proceedings.
- McConnell says impeachment trial "would not lead to a removal" if held today.
Impeachment faces first big test in Kentucky.
Trump impeachment witness breaks week's no-show pattern
WASHINGTON — One witness was expected to appear Wednesday for a scheduled deposition before three House committees stemming from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to give his scheduled deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees in closed session.
Hale, a career diplomat, is likely to face questions regarding the removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who said that she was fired at the direction of President Donald Trump. Philip Reeker, another career diplomat, told investigators at a previous hearing that Hale had stopped the publication of a statement in support of Yovanovitch.
Democrats zero in on three witnesses for public hearings
In preparing the next phase in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Democrats have identified three witnesses as the strongest candidates for public hearings, NBC News has learned.
In the next few weeks, Democrats hope to feature the testimonies of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the nation's current senior diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, according to three sources with knowledge of the deliberations.
The sources stressed the ability of Taylor and Vindman give a firsthand accounts of their understanding that aid to Ukraine was tied to the country's revival of investigations that would serve the president's personal political interests.
Trump official set for questions on Ukraine ambassador removal
David Hale, under secretary of state for political affairs, is due to appear at a closed door hearing Wednesday and is likely to face questions on the removal of Amb. Marie “Masha” Yovanovich, who has said she was fired by the direction of President Donald Trump.
Career diplomat Phillip Reeker told investigators at a previous hearing that Hale had stopped the publication of a statement in support of Yovanovich.
Vindman will testify, if asked
A source familiar with the matter tells NBC News that Vindman will testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry, if asked. This source says he has not yet been asked.
Vindman will return to Capitol Hill on Thursday to review the transcript of his testimony, according to the source familiar.
Updated Friday impeachment inquiry deposition schedule
From an official working on the impeachment inquiry:
The following witnesses are expected to testify in closed session on Friday, Nov. 8:
— Acting White House Chief of Staff John Michael “Mick” Mulvaney
— OMB Associate Director for National Security Programs Mark Sandy
The Committees are in ongoing discussions with other witnesses and we look forward to their testimony.
Two Trump officials expected to show up for impeachment interviews
There is a good chance that David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, shows up tomorrow for his closed-door deposition with House impeachment investigators, according to two sources familiar.
Jennifer Williams, a foreign policy aide to Mike Pence, is also expected to show up for her scheduled deposition on Thursday, according to two sources familiar.
'Talk to Rudy': Impeachment transcripts detail Giuliani's outsized influence in Ukraine policy
Rudy Giuliani was mentioned more than 430 times during House impeachment investigators' interviews with two key U.S. diplomats, transcripts released on Tuesday show, underscoring the former New York mayor's outsized role in U.S.-Ukraine policy.
More than anyone else, Giuliani shaped Trump's view of Ukraine and caused headaches for top State Department officials, as Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and Kurt Volker, then the U.S. special representative for Ukraine, detailed in their testimonies last month.
Here are some of the most noteworthy references to Giuliani in those documents.