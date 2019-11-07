Breaking News Emails
The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Latest highlights:
Democrats release transcript of top State Dept. official
- George Kent said Trump Ukraine conduct was 'injurious to the rule of law.'
John Bolton skips impeachment deposition
- But a top Pence aide did show up.
Trump denies report that he wanted Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine
Live Blog
NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on George Kent's testimony
Career diplomat took notes, believed Trump Ukraine conduct was ‘injurious to the rule of law,’ transcripts show
State Department official George Kent, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, told House investigators last month he'd created memos of specific conversations he'd witnessed related to White House’s attempted quid pro quo that he said were “injurious to the rule of law, both in Ukraine and the U.S,” according to a transcript of his testimony made public Thursday.
Lawmakers have focused on Kent and other witnesses to establish that the Trump administration froze aid money as part of an attempt to pressure Ukraine to open politically advantageous probes.
Chris Jansing breaks down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry
Kennedy says he didn't mean to be disrespectful when he called Pelosi 'dumb'
Donald Trump Jr. defends tweeting name of person he said is the whistleblower
During a contentious exchange on ABC's "The View," Donald Trump Jr. defending tweeting the name of a person who some conservative outlets have alleged is the Ukraine whistleblower, saying that the name had been "out there."
"I think the reality of the answer is the whistleblower's name was on a little website called thedrudgereport a couple of days ago," he said. "I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy's name in the title of the article."
"The name has been out there for five days," he later added.
Joe says Sen. Kennedy's Pelosi bash is degrading, hard to turn back from
John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, skips impeachment deposition
WASHINGTON — Former White House national security adviser John Bolton failed to appear Thursday for his closed-door deposition in the House impeachment inquiry, following the lead of other current and former Trump administration officials who have chosen not to show up.
Last week, Bolton — who was fired by Trump in September — was formally invited to testify before the three congressional committees in charge of questioning witnesses, but his lawyer, Charles Cooper, quickly made clear that his client was unwilling to appear voluntarily. Bolton has not been issued a subpoena, sources familiar with the inquiry said.
Bolton's no-show comes after his former top deputy, Charles Kupperman, skipped his own scheduled deposition amid efforts by the White House to block his appearance. Kupperman then filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to rule on whether he must testify under a congressional subpoena.
Read the full story here.
Pence aide Jennifer Williams arrives to testify in impeachment probeNov. 7, 201902:22
ANALYSIS: As proceedings go public, Dems try to keep it simple
WASHINGTON — For the first time next Wednesday, with cameras rolling, House Democrats will begin broadcasting a dramatic story about the corruption of American democracy and governance that they contend not only reaches into the Oval Office, but bears the unmistakable fingerprints of President Donald Trump.
Their challenge in impeaching Trump is keeping the tale of his Ukraine scandal simple as they try to move forward through a thicket of Republican defenses; characters unfamiliar to the public; and constitutional, legal and political principles most Americans haven't considered since their last civics class.
"We have a tendency to get in the weeds on this," said Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., a former senior official in the Obama Justice Department who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress, and a member of the three-committee panel that has been conducting impeachment hearings behind closed doors. "I use the words extortion and bribery. I think those are words that Americans can understand."
Read the full analysis here.
Sen. Harris: If impeachment gets to Senate, I will be there
Sen. Harris: If impeachment gets to Senate, I will be thereNov. 7, 201914:31
Trump denies report that he wanted Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is denying he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a press conference to declare he broke no laws during a phone call in which he pressed Ukraine's president to investigate Democrats.
Trump tweeted early Thursday that the story, first reported by The Washington Post, "is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don't exist."
Trump reportedly wanted Barr to hold press conference clearing himNov. 7, 201902:06
The Post said Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call at the center of the House impeachment probe. The paper cited unidentified people familiar with the effort.
House Democrats are investigating Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld.
Trump insists he did nothing wrong.