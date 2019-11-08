Breaking News Emails

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.

Latest highlights:

Democrats release transcript of top State Dept. official

John Bolton skips impeachment deposition

Trump denies report that he wanted Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine

Live Blog

24m ago / 2:11 PM UTC

Rep. Nadler on the possibility of Trump being removed from office

Nov. 8, 201908:15

Associated Press

9m ago / 2:26 PM UTC

Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower's ID 'not particularly relevant' to impeachment

RABAT, Morocco — Ivanka Trump on Friday echoed her father's view that the House impeachment investigation is an attempt to overturn the 2016 election. But in an interview with The Associated Press, she parted ways with President Donald Trump by calling the identity of the impeachment whistleblower "not particularly relevant."

The Republican president and some of his allies have been pressing the news media to publicize the whistleblower's name, but Ivanka Trump said the person's motives were more important. And she declined to speculate on what they may have been.

"The whistleblower shouldn't be a substantive part of the conversation," she told the AP, saying the person "did not have firsthand information."

20m ago / 2:15 PM UTC

Key impeachment 'drug deal' witness willing to defy Trump

Nov. 8, 201919:50

Kristen Welker

9m ago / 2:26 PM UTC

Mulvaney won't testify in impeachment probe, source tells NBC News

A senior administration source has told NBC News that White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will not testify Friday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“He won’t be showing up,” the source told NBC News.  

When asked if Mulvaney would comply with the subpoena by House Democrats, a second official pointed to an earlier statement from White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

“Past Democrat and Republican Administrations would not be inclined to permit senior advisers to the president to participate in such a ridiculous, partisan, illegitimate proceeding  — and neither is this one,” Gidley said.

27m ago / 2:08 PM UTC

'He's gonna sing': Giuliani hires 3 lawyers amid Ukraine scandal

Nov. 8, 201905:19

Haley Talbot

12h ago / 2:45 AM UTC

House investigators subpoena Mulvaney for Friday testimony

From an official working on the impeachment inquiry:

Late Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for a previously scheduled deposition on Friday morning.

“On Oct. 17, 2019, Mr. Mulvaney admitted from the White House briefing room that the President withheld vital military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit the President’s personal and political interests, not the national interest. Other testimony during this inquiry also has indicated that Mr. Mulvaney could shed additional light on the President’s abuse of the power of his office for his personal gain.  

Mr. Mulvaney has the opportunity to uphold his oath to the nation and constitution by testifying tomorrow under oath about matters of keen national importance. We hope Mr. Mulvaney does not hide behind the President’s ongoing efforts to conceal the truth and obstruct our investigation.”

Josh Lederman

31m ago / 2:04 PM UTC

The anatomy of a smear campaign

Nov. 7, 201907:11

Josh Lederman

14h ago / 12:09 AM UTC

Diplomat testified that Putin, Orban poisoned Trump's views on Ukraine

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. diplomat told Congress that he was briefed on conversations President Donald Trump had with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban in which the two foreign leaders talked Trump into a negative view about Ukraine and its new leader.

George Kent, a senior State Department official responsible for Europe, told House investigators that Putin and Orban, along with Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had “shaped the president’s view of Ukraine and (President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy.” He said Trump’s conversations with the two leaders accounted for the change in Trump’s view of Zelenskiy from “very positive” after their first call on April 21 to “negative” just one month later when he met with advisers on Ukraine in the Oval Office.

16h ago / 10:10 PM UTC

NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on George Kent's testimony

In testimony, George Kent called Trump's Ukraine conduct 'injurious to the rule of law,' and he took notes

Nov. 7, 201904:53

Adam Edelman

18h ago / 8:57 PM UTC

Career diplomat took notes, believed Trump Ukraine conduct was ‘injurious to the rule of law,’ transcripts show

State Department official George Kent, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, told House investigators last month he'd created memos of specific conversations he'd witnessed related to White House’s attempted quid pro quo that he said were “injurious to the rule of law, both in Ukraine and the U.S,” according to a transcript of his testimony made public Thursday.

Lawmakers have focused on Kent and other witnesses to establish that the Trump administration froze aid money as part of an attempt to pressure Ukraine to open politically advantageous probes.

18h ago / 8:39 PM UTC

Chris Jansing breaks down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry

Nov. 7, 201901:18