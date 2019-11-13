The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Latest highlights:
Trump braces for first public impeachment hearings
- As the Wednesday launch of those hearings approaches, Trump’s mood has shifted.
GOP memo outlines 'key pieces of evidence' against impeachment case
- A staff memo circulated Monday night outlines several points that the lawmakers claim will undermine Democrats' case for impeachment.
Democrats look to make the most of their strongest witnesses
- Democrats are debating how to choreograph week two of the public hearings.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Members in the room react to opening statements
There are two full rows of seats reserved for members of Congress inside the hearing room, but most are empty.
Trump allies Reps. Lee Zeldin and Mark Meadows are in attendance.
At the edge of the GOP section, Rep. Ted Yoho sits next to Dem. Rashida Tlaib.
After Rep. Nunes accused Democrats of hypocrisy in his upper statement, Yoho could be heard saying “Hear, here.”
Tlaib appeared to roll her eyes, and looked away, at her other neighbor, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass.
What's going on inside the White House
A senior White House official says the president is in Oval, holding a series of meetings this morning (unrelated to the impeachment inquiry) prior to Turkish President Erdogan’s arrival at noon.
This appears to be a clear counterprogramming effort on the part of the White House— because here’s the reality check: we know the president is certainly keyed in on the hearing (just check his Twitter) and his aides are deployed on that rapid response effort on messaging and strategy.
And we're off...
At 10:06am, Schiff gaveled one for the first public impeachment inquiry hearing.
Rep. Ratcliffe, R-Texas, immediately raised a point of inquiry.
Kent, Taylor arrive for hearing
Conway says he's 'horrified' and 'appalled' that Republicans are sticking by Trump
George Conway, outspoken Trump critic and husband of top White House official Kellyanne Conway, told MSNBC on Wednesday that he is “horrified” and “appalled” that Republicans are sticking by the president in the impeachment probe.
Conway, a conservative attorney, said Trump’s conduct with regard to Ukraine is easy to explain.
“He is using the power of the presidency in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own interest, and not” the country’s, Conway said.
The attorney said impeachment was an “inevitability” of the Trump presidency, saying that Trump “always sees himself first.”
The impeachment proceedings are about “people doing the right thing by the country and not by their party,” Conway said. “This is about telling the truth about what really happened.”
But he said he is stunned that Republicans have stood by Trump through the episode. He said Trump’s allies are making “ridiculous arguments about process” and about Trump’s culpability.
“They couldn’t possibly believe this,” he said.
What's going on in the hearing room?
Only press, members of Congress and their staff currently are allowed in the room.
Directly behind the witness table are press tables. Directly behind those are three rows of seats for Congress, totaling between 68 and 70 seats for members.
About half a dozen members are already in, including Democratic Reps. Karen Bass and Dean Phillips and GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.
On the Republican side of the Dias are signs reading:
- “I’m concerned if we don’t Impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” Rep. Al Green
- “93 days since Adam Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower.”
- A tweet from WB attorney Mark Zaid from Jan 30, 2017 that reads “#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers
Trump campaign says Pelosi 'lost control'
The impeachment hearings could turn out to be more unpredictable than you think
WASHINGTON — Most in Washington are already convinced how the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, which begin this morning, will play out. House Republicans will sabotage the proceedings and muddy the waters. Democrats will struggle to win the message war, as they often do. And everything — as it almost always does — will break along partisan lines.
Maybe they’re right; it’s probably the smart bet. But they also could be wrong, given how unpredictable President Trump can be; how unpredictable the witness answers could be; how these public hearings could play with the persuadable public; and how damning much of the available evidence already is.
Maybe the best news for Democrats entering today’s public hearing is how low the expectations are. There’s a good reason to have these low expectations. But it also creates a pretty low bar that becomes easier to clear.
While it’s obvious to focus on the politics and theatrics of the televised public hearings, don’t forget about the actual substance that’s on the line here. ...
Republicans explain why they're not watching hearings
GOP senators explain why they aren't watching the hearingsNov. 13, 201907:54
Dems release response to GOP strategy memo
Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Democrats released several talking points in response to the Republican strategy memo on the impeachment proceedings. Here are some key excerpts:
GOP assertion: The July 25 call summary “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”
Democratic response: President Trump’s own words in the July 25 call record are the best evidence of the president applying pressure on Ukraine to benefit his own personal political interests at the expense of the national interest.
As one U.S. official made clear, the Ukrainian president — recently elected to lead a country that is heavily dependent on U.S. military, economic, and diplomatic support to fight of Russian aggression — could only view this as a “demand” by the American president.
Multiple U.S. officials have testified that the call, as well as meetings and discussions before and after the call, established a clear campaign of extortion: Ukraine’s president would not receive a White House meeting or vital military assistance until and unless Ukraine opened sham investigations that President Trump wanted.
GOP assertion: Ukrainian “President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call.”
Democratic response: Ahead of the July 25 call, Ambassador Bill Taylor warned: “President Zelensky is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, re-election politics.”
Text messages and testimony by multiple witnesses show that both ahead of the July 25 call and for weeks after the July 25 call, U.S. officials pressured Ukraine to announce the investigations requested by Trump. Ukrainian advisors tried to push back, to no avail.
In early September 2019, Ukraine’s president was scheduled to appear on CNN and announce the investigations sought by Trump – yet more clear evidence of Trump’s pressure.
GOP assertion: “The Ukrainian government was not aware of the hold on U.S. assistance” during the July 25 call.
Democratic response: Two U.S. officials testified that Ukraine knew of the hold on security assistance weeks before it became public.
Defense Department official Laura Cooper: “I knew from my Kurt Volker conversations and also from sort of the alarm bells that were coming from Ambassador Taylor and his team that there were Ukrainians who knew about this.”
State Department official Katherine Croft: “I remember being very surprised at the effectiveness of my Ukrainian counterparts' diplomatic tradecraft, as in to say they found out very early on or much earlier than I expected them to.” Croft also emphasized that the Ukrainian officials “had no interest in this information getting out into the public.”