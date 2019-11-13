The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Latest highlights:
Trump braces for first public impeachment hearings
- As the Wednesday launch of those hearings approaches, Trump’s mood has shifted.
GOP memo outlines 'key pieces of evidence' against impeachment case
- A staff memo circulated Monday night outlines several points that the lawmakers claim will undermine Democrats' case for impeachment.
Democrats look to make the most of their strongest witnesses
- Democrats are debating how to choreograph week two of the public hearings.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Nunes says this is a 'scorched earth war against President Trump'
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, teed up the Republican case against the Democrats during this hearing.
In his opening statement, he seemed to pivot away from the guilt or innocence of the president, but instead focusing on the impeachment process being a vendetta orchestrated by the Democratic Party for losing the 2016 presidential election.
He called it a “scorched earth war against President Trump” and complained about the process of the inquiry, saying the closed-door hearings were a "cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the Capitol.”
He referred to the depositions as "secret," despite the fact that more than 40 Republican members were permitted to ask questions during the depositions.
Nunes called the impeachment process the “low-rent sequel” to the Russian investigation, which he called a hoax and part of a Democratic ploy to go after Trump by any means, and “an impeachment process in search of a crime.”
He also defended Trump’s actions, saying they were directed at rooting out corruption in Ukraine and inquiring about Hunter Biden’s work at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company he was a board member of from 2014 until earlier this year.
Nunes also began to directly go after the witnesses, calling their closed-door testimony auditions for the Democrats.
“What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats,” Nunes said.
Schiff's opening statement: ‘If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?’
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivered his opening statement in the first impeachment hearing Wednesday, describing what President Donald Trump and administration officials have said about the president's conduct toward Ukraine.
“The issue that we confront is the one posed by the president’s acting chief of staff when he challenged Americans to ‘get over it,’” Schiff said. “If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, or if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his reelection campaign and did so by withholding official acts — a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid — must we simply ‘get over it?’”
“Is that what Americans should now expect from their president?” he continued. “If this is not impeachable conduct, what is? Does the oath of office itself — requiring that our laws be faithfully executed, that our president defend a constitution that balances the powers of its branches, setting ambition against ambition so that we become no monarchy — still have meaning? These are the questions we must ask and answer.”
Schiff said the impeachment proceedings are about whether Trump sought to exploit a U.S. ally, have them assist his reelection, and if “such an abuse of power is compatible with the office of the presidency.”
Of investigations Trump pushed Ukraine to announce into Democrats and the Bidens, Schiff said, “Neither of these investigations were in U.S. national security interest,” though both were in Trump’s political interest.
“Some have argued in the President’s defense that the aid was ultimately released,” Schiff said. “That is true. But only after Congress began an investigation; only after the President’s lawyers learned of a whistleblower complaint; and only after Members of Congress began asking uncomfortable questions about quid pro quos. A scheme to condition official acts or taxpayer funding to obtain a personal political benefit does not become less odious because it is discovered before it is fully consummated. In fact, the security assistance had been delayed so long, it would take another act of Congress to ensure that it would still go out.”
“And that Oval Office meeting that Zelensky desperately sought — it still hasn’t happened. Although we have learned a great deal about these events in the last several weeks, there are still missing pieces,” Schiff continued. “The President has instructed the State Department and other agencies to ignore Congressional subpoenas for documents. He has instructed witnesses to defy subpoenas and refuse to appear. And he has suggested that those who do expose wrongdoing should be treated like traitors and spies.”
Members in the room react to opening statements
There are two full rows of seats reserved for members of Congress inside the hearing room, but most are empty.
Trump allies Reps. Lee Zeldin and Mark Meadows are in attendance.
At the edge of the GOP section, Rep. Ted Yoho sits next to Dem. Rashida Tlaib.
After Rep. Nunes accused Democrats of hypocrisy in his upper statement, Yoho could be heard saying “Hear, here.”
Tlaib appeared to roll her eyes, and looked away, at her other neighbor, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass.
What's going on inside the White House
A senior White House official says the president is in Oval, holding a series of meetings this morning (unrelated to the impeachment inquiry) prior to Turkish President Erdogan’s arrival at noon.
This appears to be a clear counterprogramming effort on the part of the White House— because here’s the reality check: we know the president is certainly keyed in on the hearing (just check his Twitter) and his aides are deployed on that rapid response effort on messaging and strategy.
And we're off...
At 10:06am, Schiff gaveled one for the first public impeachment inquiry hearing.
Rep. Ratcliffe, R-Texas, immediately raised a point of inquiry.
Kent, Taylor arrive for hearing
Conway says he's 'horrified' and 'appalled' that Republicans are sticking by Trump
George Conway, outspoken Trump critic and husband of top White House official Kellyanne Conway, told MSNBC on Wednesday that he is “horrified” and “appalled” that Republicans are sticking by the president in the impeachment probe.
Conway, a conservative attorney, said Trump’s conduct with regard to Ukraine is easy to explain.
“He is using the power of the presidency in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own interest, and not” the country’s, Conway said.
The attorney said impeachment was an “inevitability” of the Trump presidency, saying that Trump “always sees himself first.”
The impeachment proceedings are about “people doing the right thing by the country and not by their party,” Conway said. “This is about telling the truth about what really happened.”
But he said he is stunned that Republicans have stood by Trump through the episode. He said Trump’s allies are making “ridiculous arguments about process” and about Trump’s culpability.
“They couldn’t possibly believe this,” he said.
What's going on in the hearing room?
Only press, members of Congress and their staff currently are allowed in the room.
Directly behind the witness table are press tables. Directly behind those are three rows of seats for Congress, totaling between 68 and 70 seats for members.
About half a dozen members are already in, including Democratic Reps. Karen Bass and Dean Phillips and GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.
On the Republican side of the Dias are signs reading:
- “I’m concerned if we don’t Impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” Rep. Al Green
- “93 days since Adam Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower.”
- A tweet from WB attorney Mark Zaid from Jan 30, 2017 that reads “#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers
Trump campaign says Pelosi 'lost control'
The impeachment hearings could turn out to be more unpredictable than you think
WASHINGTON — Most in Washington are already convinced how the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, which begin this morning, will play out. House Republicans will sabotage the proceedings and muddy the waters. Democrats will struggle to win the message war, as they often do. And everything — as it almost always does — will break along partisan lines.
Maybe they’re right; it’s probably the smart bet. But they also could be wrong, given how unpredictable President Trump can be; how unpredictable the witness answers could be; how these public hearings could play with the persuadable public; and how damning much of the available evidence already is.
Maybe the best news for Democrats entering today’s public hearing is how low the expectations are. There’s a good reason to have these low expectations. But it also creates a pretty low bar that becomes easier to clear.
While it’s obvious to focus on the politics and theatrics of the televised public hearings, don’t forget about the actual substance that’s on the line here. ...