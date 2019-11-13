Watch Live: Analysis of first public impeachment hearing on NBC News NOW

LIVE COVERAGE

Trump impeachment inquiry: Live updates and the latest news

Stay informed about Democrats' impeachment efforts and the Trump administration's responses.
Image: President Donald Trump is facing allegations that he tried to strong-arm a foreign leader into launching an investigation that might hurt Democratic contender Joe Biden. In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed impeachment proceedings.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.

Latest highlights:

Top diplomat Bill Taylor details shadow Ukraine policy

Kent knocks down the equivalence between Biden and Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan argues that because the investigations didn’t happen, Trump did nothing wrong

Live Blog

1h ago / 9:44 PM UTC

Chuck Todd on first day of impeachment hearings: GOP went for 'all theater'

Nov. 13, 201901:28

Adam Edelman

56m ago / 10:00 PM UTC

5 things we learned from George Kent and Bill Taylor's impeachment testimony

Bill Taylor and George Kent, the first two witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine, testified for more than five hours Wednesday in a public hearing that saw both men share new — and sometimes shocking — pieces of information.

Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state who worked on Ukraine and five other countries, had previously testified last month, for hours, in a closed-door setting before the three committees leading the inquiry.

Here are five things we learned from their public appearance on Wednesday.

1h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

Trump calls impeachment hearings ‘a sham,’ wants to know identity of whistleblower

Nov. 13, 201901:54

NBC News

1h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

When was military aid for Ukraine released?

The whistleblower complaint, made by a still-anonymous member of the intelligence community about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, made its way to the White House by Sept. 9, Schiff said in his closing remarks. The existence of the complaint also became known to the House Intelligence Committee on that date,  which the White House also learned, Schiff added.  

Military aid for Ukraine was released "less than 48 hours later."

Schiff: Aid for Ukraine released after whistleblower complaint became known to White House

Nov. 13, 201902:28
1h ago / 9:38 PM UTC

Democrats vote to table motion to subpoena the whistleblower

Nov. 13, 201900:52
1h ago / 9:35 PM UTC

Bill Taylor departs after giving testimony

Bill Taylor, top diplomat to Ukraine, leaves after giving testimony at an impeachment hearing on Nov. 13, 2019.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
2h ago / 9:19 PM UTC

Trump campaign manager bashes 'unelected, career government bureaucrats'

"The entire world can read the transcript of President Trump’s conversation with President Zelensky, so people don’t need to rely on third-party opinions when they can see the facts for themselves," said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

He added, "Despite that, today we heard from Democrats’ hand-picked star witnesses, who together were not on the Ukraine phone call, did not speak directly to President Trump, got third-hand hearsay from one side of a different phone call in a restaurant, and formed opinions based on stories in the pages of the New York Times. We hate to break it to these unelected, career government bureaucrats who think they know best: the President of the United States sets foreign policy, not them. And disagreement on policy is not an impeachable offense."

Frank Thorp V

2h ago / 9:06 PM UTC

Melber: When you hear advocacy for exposing the whistleblower, you're hearing advocacy for a crime

Nov. 13, 201901:19
2h ago / 9:03 PM UTC

McCaskill: 'Shut up about the hearsay if you're blocking all the witnesses'

Nov. 13, 201903:21

Dartunorro Clark

1h ago / 9:33 PM UTC

Schiff lays out thrust of inquiry case, denies knowing the whistleblower

Schiff, in his closing remarks, reiterated the allegation that Trump abused his office and leveraged a high-profile meeting and military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and, in effect, invite foreign interference in U.S. elections to help his re-election. 

“You described a situation in which those in the service of the president made it clear to the Ukrainians they need to publicly announce these investigations or they weren't going to get that meeting and they weren't going to get that military assistance,” Schiff said, referring to the testimony of Taylor and Kent. 

Schiff denies knowing whistleblower

Nov. 13, 201902:28

Schiff noted that this hearing is just one of several scheduled for the coming days and weeks to bolster the Democrats’ case. Democrats on Tuesday announced a second week of open hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, including with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, and top Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Before wrapping up, Schiff again denied knowing the identity of the whistleblower before the complaint was filed. 

Nunes, meanwhile, ended the hearing where he began, by decrying the process and demanding Democrats call the whistleblower and other Democratic operatives to testify.

"You are not allowing those witnesses to appear before the committee, which i think is a problem," he said.

Rep. Devin Nunes demands to hear from whistleblower

Nov. 13, 201901:03

The California Republican said the hearings should stop until lawmakers get answers to the extent of alleged "prior coordination" with the whistleblower; the extent of what Nunes claimed was Ukraine election meddling against the Trump campaign, a reference to the conspiracy theory that Trump and Giuliani have been chasing; and the reason Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma hired Hunter Biden to its board and whether his position affected any Obama administration actions.

Frank Thorp V

2h ago / 8:47 PM UTC

Schumer says senators should 'keep their ears and minds open' on impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday's impeachment hearing shows why the investigation must "continue unimpeded."

"The new revelations show exactly why the investigation must continue unimpeded so all the facts come out and why every senator should not prejudge until all the facts are out," he said. "We heard some new facts today, and that's all the more reason senators should keep their ears and minds open."