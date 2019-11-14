The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Latest highlights:
Top diplomat Bill Taylor details shadow Ukraine policy
- He also revealed a phone call between E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump about "investigations."
Kent knocks down the equivalence between Biden and Trump
- Taylor: Sondland said Trump was 'more interested in the Bidens.'
Rep. Jim Jordan argues that because the investigations didn’t happen, Trump did nothing wrong
- "What you heard didn’t happen," Jordan said to Taylor.
ANALYSIS: Plenty of substance but little drama on first day of impeachment hearings
WASHINGTON — It was substantive, but it wasn't dramatic.
In the reserved manner of veteran diplomats with Harvard degrees, Bill Taylor and George Kent opened the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday by bearing witness to a scheme they described as not only wildly unorthodox but also in direct contravention of U.S. interests.
"It is clearly in our national interest to deter further Russian aggression," Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, said in explaining why Trump's decision to withhold congressionally appropriated aid to the most immediate target of Russian expansionism didn't align with U.S. policy.
But at a time when Democrats are simultaneously eager to influence public opinion in favor of ousting the president and quietly apprehensive that their hearings could stall or backfire, the first round felt more like the dress rehearsal for a serious one-act play than the opening night of a hit Broadway musical. During five and a half hours of testimony, the two men delivered a wide-ranging discourse on America's interests in Eastern Europe, diplomatic protocol and democratic norms — and how they believe Trump subverted all of them in service of political goals.
Trump impeachment hearing offers universal anti-corruption lessonNov. 14, 201904:12
What's coming up in the presidential impeachment inquiry
We're watching for a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. It will be followed by one by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at 11:30 a.m.
We’re also on the lookout for the testimony transcripts of career diplomat Phillip Reeker, President Donald Trump's top adviser for Russian and European affairs, Tim Morrison, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, among others. It is not clear which, if any, will be released today.
DOD watchdog will not investigate aid to Ukraine, cites impeachment inquiry overlap
The inspector general's office for the Department of Defense is declining to open an investigation into the department's delay in providing military assistance funds to Ukraine, but will leave the door open to beginning one in the future.
The department's lead inspector announced the decision in a letter sent to Sen. Dick Durbin Tuesday night, on the eve of the first day of public impeachment hearings.
Durban and a group of senators first requested that the inspector general open an investigation into the delay in September, then again earlier this month. In his two page letter, Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine noted that the same topic is one of the key issues in the impeachment inquiry currently underway in the House of Representatives.
Watch highlights from first public impeachment hearing: Kent and Taylor
Highlights from first public impeachment hearing: Kent and TaylorNov. 13, 201910:22
Schiff, Jordan react after first public impeachment hearing
Schiff, Jordan react after first public impeachment hearingNov. 13, 201903:46
Trump said he heard public testimony was 'a joke'
Trump said that although he didn't watch the first open hearing in the House impeachment inquiry Wednesday, he heard it was "a joke" and said he still wanted to learn the identity of the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment investigation.
"I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched, I haven't watched for one minute because I've been with the president which is much more important as far as I am concerned," Trump said, speaking to reporters at the White House alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "This is a sham, and it shouldn't be allowed."
"I want to find out who is the whistleblower, and because the whistleblower gave a lot of very incorrect information, including my call with the president of Ukraine, which was a perfect call and highly appropriate," Trump added.
5 things we learned from George Kent and Bill Taylor's impeachment testimony
Bill Taylor and George Kent, the first two witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine, testified for more than five hours Wednesday in a public hearing that saw both men share new — and sometimes shocking — pieces of information.
Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state who worked on Ukraine and five other countries, had previously testified last month, for hours, in a closed-door setting before the three committees leading the inquiry.
Here are five things we learned from their public appearance on Wednesday.
When was military aid for Ukraine released?
The whistleblower complaint, made by a still-anonymous member of the intelligence community about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, made its way to the White House by Sept. 9, Schiff said in his closing remarks. The existence of the complaint also became known to the House Intelligence Committee on that date, which the White House also learned, Schiff added.
Military aid for Ukraine was released "less than 48 hours later."