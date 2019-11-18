The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Latest highlights:
Trump says he 'will strongly consider' testifying
- The tweet came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's remarks that he can "come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants."
Trump's ire turns on Pompeo amid diplomats' starring roles
- The president has fumed that his secretary of state is responsible for hiring officials whose testimony threatens to bring down his presidency.
5 things we learned from Yovanovitch's public testimony
- Including stirring testimony, a GOP strategy and how Russia benefited. Read analysis and updates on her testimony as it happened.
Live Blog
Trump says he will 'strongly consider' testifying in House impeachment probe
President Donald Trump said Monday that he is "strongly" considering testifying before the impeachment probe in light of recent comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who said he is more than welcome to present his case personally before the House Intelligence Committee.
"Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted. "She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!"
Speaking with CBS's "Face the Nation" in an interview that aired Sunday, Pelosi said Trump can "come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants to take the oath of office, or he could do it in writing."
Impeachment hearings round up: What have we learned so far?
Trump's impeachment ire turns on Pompeo amid diplomats' starring roles
The impeachment inquiry has created the first rift between President Donald Trump and the Cabinet member who has been his closest ally, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to four current and former senior administration officials.
Trump has fumed for weeks that Pompeo is responsible for hiring State Department officials whose congressional testimony threatens to bring down his presidency, the officials said. The president confronted Pompeo about the officials — and what he believed was a lackluster effort by the secretary of state to block their testimony — during lunch at the White House on Oct. 29, those familiar with the matter said.
Inside the White House, the view was that Trump “just felt like, ‘rein your people in,’” a senior administration official said. Trump particularly blames Pompeo for tapping Bill Taylor in June to be the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, the current and former senior administration officials said.
Taylor has provided the House Intelligence Committee with some of the most damaging details on the White House’s effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating one of the president’s potential rivals in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden.
Read the full story here.
This week in the impeachment inquiry
The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled eight more witnesses over three days for public testimony this week. In addition to the hearings, lawmakers could release additional testimony transcripts and provide more clarity this week about the impeachment timeline.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told reporters on Friday that he was “not prepared to say” whether ex-White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill’s public hearing, scheduled for Thursday, would be the last such session in the impeachment inquiry.
After Hill’s hearing, members are scheduled to leave for Thanksgiving recess. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS in an interview that aired Sunday that being in recess "doesn't mean depositions couldn't be taken during that time. And then, when we come back [the week of Dec. 2], by then maybe a decision or maybe they have more hearings. And then I have six committees who have been working on all of this, and those six chairmen have been very involved in ... how we will proceed.”
Here's the schedule of public hearings this week:
Tuesday, Nov. 19
9 a.m.: Jennifer Williams, Russia and Europe adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council.
2:30 p.m.: Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and ex-White House Russia and Europe adviser Tim Morrison
Wednesday, Nov. 20
9 a.m.: Amb. to the European Union Gordon Sondland
2:30 p.m.: Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary at the Defense Department, and David Hale, undersecretary for policy at the State Department.
Thursday, Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Fiona Hill, former top National Security Council adviser on Russia.
This weekend's impeachment developments
In case you missed it, here's a recap of the impeachment developments from the weekend:
Trump on Sunday blasted an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who told House impeachment investigators earlier this month that Trump's asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe the Bidens and Democrats in a July 25 call was "unusual and inappropriate." "Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine," Trump tweeted. "Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday that Trump's conduct is "so much worse" than that of former President Richard Nixon, adding that Trump is insecure about being an "imposter." "I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower," Pelosi said of the CIA employee whose complaint about Trump's conduct toward Ukraine led to the impeachment inquiry. "The president can come before the committee and speak all the truth that he wants. ... He has every opportunity to make his case."
Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that "of course" trading foreign aid for politics favors is "alarming." "As I've said from the beginning, I think this is not okay," Turner, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the administration officials who provided the whistleblower with information on Trump's conduct toward Ukraine "exposed things that didn't need to be exposed."
House impeachment investigators on Saturday released the transcripts from joint depositions of former NSC official Timothy Morrison and Williams, Pence’s special adviser on Europe and Russia, both of whom are expected to testify publicly this week.
Read analysis and updates from Yovanovitch's testimony
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified publicly Friday about the circumstances of her abrupt ouster from her post as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The following are some of the highlights from what was a busy day.
- Here are five things we learned, including stirring testimony, a GOP strategy and how Russia benefited.
- Trump defended attacking Yovanovitch after Democrats accused him of "witness intimidation," telling reporters, “I have the right to speak. I have the freedom of speech just as other people do.”
- Analysis: The devastating day Trump's presidency came into sharp focus — in Congress, the White House and court.
- Yovanovitch told lawmakers that the Trump administration kneecapped her diplomatic efforts.
Swalwell reacts to Mark Sandy deposition
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., spoke briefly to reporters after leaving the closed-door deposition with OMB official Mark Sandy on Saturday. He said Sandy's testimony broadly “relates to the hold that the administration placed on security assistance in Ukraine.”
He added “this investigation is most importantly about the $391 million in taxpayer dollars that was leveraged to ask the Ukrainians to investigate the president's political opponent. This is money that was authorized by Congress, signed into law by the president, in 2018, and every day that went by where that money was not given to Ukrainians, the Ukrainians were dying. They needed this money and the president selfishly used it for his own political interests while life and death was on the line on the eastern front of a hot war with Russia in Ukraine.”
5 things we learned from Yovanovitch's public testimony
Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is one of several figures at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, spent more than six hours testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Friday.
The hearing didn't reveal much beyond what was learned from her closed-door deposition last month, but it did provide the American public the chance to hear the unconstrained, and at times emotional, account of a top diplomat who House Democrats hope can be one of the faces of their inquiry.
Here are five things we learned from her public appearance.
Fact check: Did Democrats seek out nude photos of Trump?
Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed in his opening remarks that Democrats sought embarrassing photos of the president, reiterating a claim he made during Wednesday's public hearing.
This is misleading. The Atlantic reported last year that now-House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was prank-called in April 2017 by Russian entertainers claiming to being a leading Ukrainian politician. One of the callers suggested he had evidence that the Russians had compromising material on the president in the form of nude photos. Schiff, then the ranking member on the Intel committee, asked for a few details, and says the FBI would be willing to review a recording the caller claimed to have, according to the magazine.
A Schiff spokesman told The Atlantic they did not trust the callers: “Before agreeing to take the call, and immediately following it, the committee informed appropriate law-enforcement and security personnel of the conversation, and of our belief that it was probably bogus.”
Schiff may sound gullible, but there's no evidence Schiff was on the hunt for nude photos of the president. And alerting and invoking law enforcement hardly suggests he was seeking nude photos for political use.
These prank callers have gotten other lawmakers, too: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was fooled in August.