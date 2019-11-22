A look back at the public impeachment inquiry hearings

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
A dozen current and former Trump administration officials testified publicly at House Intelligence Committee hearings over the last two weeks. Read our coverage and analysis of key moments:
- Ex-White House Russia expert Fiona Hill and U.S. embassy aide David Holmes.
- European Union Amb. Gordon Sondland, Pentagon official Laura Cooperand State Dept. official David Hale.
- Top White House Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Pence aide Jennifer Williams, ex-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and ex-White House Russia aide Tim Morrison.
- Ex-Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Yovanovitch's lawyers rate Trump's embassy portrait claim Pinocchio worthy
Lawyers for former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch say President Donald Trump’s claim that she refused to hang his picture in the U.S. embassy in Ukraine is false.
“The Embassy in Kyiv hung the official photographs of the president, vice president, and secretary of state as soon as they arrived from Washington, D.C.,” a person connected to her legal team said,
Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning that he was angry with the former ambassador because “she wouldn’t hang my picture in the [U.S.] embassy [in Ukraine].” The president also told the talk show that Republican lawmakers had told him to be "kind to her" because "she's a woman."
The Washington Post reported in 2017 that pictures of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence still were not being displayed on thousands of federal buildings nearly eight months into Trump's term because the Government Publishing Office had yet to receive the images from the White House. The White House, in turn, said Trump and Pence hadn't decided when to sit for the portraits.
While Yovanovitch was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday, Trump tweeted negative claims about her, prompting Democrats to accuse him of witness intimidation.
Intense week of impeachment hearings ends - where does it go from here?Nov. 22, 201905:06
Trump hits back against impeachment hearings, defends Giuliani's Ukraine dealings
Less than 24 hours after the House wrapped up a marathon round of public impeachment hearings, President Donald Trump on Friday hit back hard, denying all wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, insulting witnesses and key Democrats involved in the inquiry and defending putting Rudy Giuliani in charge of a parallel policy process in Ukraine.
Over two weeks of public hearings, multiple witnesses have told the House Intelligence Committee that Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, ran a shadow policy team with the goal of pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into Burisma — the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden joined as a board member in 2014 — and debunked conspiracies that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
Trump, however, defended his decision to put Giuliani, a private citizen, in the middle of Ukraine policy Friday, citing his experience, decades ago, in fighting corruption as a U.S. attorney and as the mayor of New York City.
He also rebutted the accounts of several key impeachment inquiry witnesses who testified publicly over the last two weeks — including Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine and Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine.
'Fiona Hill is Donald Trump's worst nightmare'
'Fiona Hill is Donald Trump's worst nightmare'Nov. 22, 201911:13
Hearings put the finishing touches on Dems' impeachment story
After all the public hearings, all the transcripts and all the political back-and-forth, what’s so revealing is to look back at the evidence that existed at the very start of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine.
Looking again at those headlines, remarks, tweets and text messages, the story has always been in plain sight. They tell a simple story — one that might have gotten obscured after the last two weeks of public testimony.
Hill and Holmes: Everyone knew Burisma investigation was about the Bidens
ANALYSIS: Officials handed the House a pile of evidence for impeachment
President Donald Trump presented little in the way of defense in the opening phase of his impeachment proceedings.
He refused to give Congress documents. He ordered subordinates to defy subpoenas. And he issued blanket proclamations of his innocence, over Twitter and in exchanges with reporters, without testifying under oath on Capitol Hill.
Meanwhile, as Democrats moved one step closer to a House floor vote on impeachment that they expect to hold before Christmas, a string of current and former administration officials collectively described for the House Intelligence Committee over the last two weeks how the president directed a concerted effort to aid his own re-election efforts at the expense of U.S. national security interests.
Trump role in Ukraine scheme uncontested after hearingsNov. 22, 201906:31
Battle to uncover Trump's financial secrets heats up
Lawyers for a House committee and Manhattan prosecutors urged the Supreme Court on Thursday not to block a pair of subpoenas directing President Donald Trump's accounting firm to turn over several years' worth of financial documents.
They're likely to produce the first response by the Supreme Court to the growing number of legal battles over access to Trump's financial secrets.
The Democratic majority on the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena in April, ordering the accounting firm Mazars to turn over Trump-related financial documents covering 2011 through 2018. The committee said it acted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified that "Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes."