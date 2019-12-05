The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Trump impeachment highlights
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Judiciary Committee will move forward with articles of impeachment
- “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit, at the expense of national security,” Pelosi said.
House Judiciary Committee calls four legal scholars to testify about the constitutional grounds for impeachment
- Three of the four said Trump committed impeachable offenses. Read our 10 takeaways.
House Intelligence Committee releases report on impeachment findings
- The report cited two instances of improper conduct. Read The 10 most important lines.
Read our coverage of the public impeachment hearings
- Intelligence Committee witnesses included former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill, embassy aide David Holmes; EU Amb. Gordon Sondland, Pentagon official Laura Cooper, State Dept. undersecretary David Hale; White House Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Pence aide Jennifer Williams, ex-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, former White House Russia aide Tim Morrison and ex-Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch.
Live Blog
'Abuse of power': GOP leadership reacts to Pelosi on articles of impeachment
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Judiciary Committee would move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is "the ultimate abuse of power."
"The Founders began the Constitution with 'We the People' for a reason," McDaniel said. "Pelosi wants to negate the votes of 63 million Americans, all while denying President Trump due process. It is the ultimate abuse of power, and all the more reason why Republicans must take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet that Pelosi had failed to meet her own standard for moving forward with articles of impeachment.
Pelosi announces full speed ahead with articles of impeachment against Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she is asking the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Pelosi said in a statement at the Capitol that the facts of Trump's alleged wrongdoing involving Ukraine "are uncontested."
"The president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the risk" of U.S. national security. She said his actions "seriously violated the Constitution" and gave Democrats "no choice but to act."
Pelosi began her statement citing deliberations between the Founding Fathers with regards to impeachment, and said there was never the intention in the U.S. for one person to be "a king."
Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast'
Thursday schedule: Pelosi to deliver impeachment inquiry
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to provide an update on the status of the impeachment inquiry process at 9 E.T. from the speaker's balcony hallway. The update comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing into the probe into President Donald Trump.
Trump tweets that the favor was meant to be for the U.S.
President Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday to offer a take on what he meant by asking Ukraine's newly elected leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for a "favor" on their July 25th phone call.
Article II: Impeachment 101 — Wednesday, December 4th
Four constitutional law experts testified in the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing in the inquiry on Wednesday, treating lawmakers and the public to a lesson on impeachment.
Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, walks through how Democrats and Republicans used their witnesses to argue the constitutional case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Schiff on who '-1' is: 'We don't know for sure'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday that investigators have been stymied in attempts to uncover who the "-1" in the White House was on the other end of the phone with Rudy Giuliani.
"The short answer is we don't know for sure," Schiff told Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC. "We have been trying to get records from the White House, which has been unwilling not only to share them with us, but looks like unwilling to share them with witnesses like their own Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland."
Earlier in the day, the committee released a summary report of the evidence it has collected in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Over the course of a couple of days in August, Giuliani received several calls from a blocked White House number that showed up on his records as "-1."
"It is worth noting, however, that Rudy Giuliani has one client in the White House," Schiff said. "And, of course, that's the president."
House Intelligence Committee votes to send report on Trump and Ukraine to Judiciary
The House Intelligence Committee voted 13-9 in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday evening to send the report to the Judiciary.
Those proceedings will start on Wednesday with a hearing that explores the constitutional grounds for impeachment.
Article II Bonus: The Report - Tuesday, Dec. 3
Today on the podcast, Steve Kornacki tells you what you need to know about the House Intelligence Committee report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Steve explains:
- “The President’s Misconduct” – what the report says about the President’s use of his public office for private personal gain
- “The President’s Obstruction of the House of Representatives’ Impeachment Inquiry” – what the report says about the White House efforts to ignore subpoenas and intimidate witnesses
- Republican response
- What happens next as the investigations heads to the House Judiciary Committee