The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
'Don't mess with me': Pelosi rips reporter for asking if she hates Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back forcefully Thursday when asked at a news conference about whether her impeachment push is motivated by hatred for President Donald Trump.
"I don't hate anybody," Pelosi said. "I don't hate — I was raised Catholic. We don't hate anybody, not anybody in the world." She added, "So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
The question came at the end of the news conference, in which Pelosi addressed her announcement Thursday morning that the Judiciary Committee would move forward with articles of impeachment against Trump. The reporter told the speaker he was following up on House Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins' assertion that Democrats are moving to impeach Trump because they harbor a deep hatred for him.
"I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids, who are afraid of gun violence," Pelosi shot back. "I think he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we're very proud. I think he's in denial about the climate crisis. However, that's about the election. ...This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that leads to the president's violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that.
Trump responded shortly after, tweeting that Pelosi "just had a nervous fit" and was feigning her concern for him.
In brief remarks, Pelosi announced the chamber was moving ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
House Judiciary Committee announces Monday hearing on impeachment findings
Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that his committee will hold a hearing to receive presentations from counsels for the House Intelligence and Judiciary panels on their findings in the impeachment inquiry. The counsels for the Democrats and Republicans will appear for their committees.
The announcement comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Judiciary Committee will move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The House Intelligence Democrats released their report summarizing its findings in the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday and voted to send it to the Judiciary panel. The Judiciary committee held a hearing Wednesday with legal scholars on the constitutional grounds for impeachment.
Trump: Dems 'seek to Impeach me over NOTHING'
'Abuse of power': GOP leadership reacts to Pelosi on articles of impeachment
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Judiciary Committee would move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is "the ultimate abuse of power."
"The Founders began the Constitution with 'We the People' for a reason," McDaniel said. "Pelosi wants to negate the votes of 63 million Americans, all while denying President Trump due process. It is the ultimate abuse of power, and all the more reason why Republicans must take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet that Pelosi had failed to meet her own standard for moving forward with articles of impeachment.
Pelosi announces full speed ahead with articles of impeachment against Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she is asking the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Pelosi said in a statement at the Capitol that the facts of Trump's alleged wrongdoing involving Ukraine "are uncontested."
"The president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the risk" of U.S. national security. She said his actions "seriously violated the Constitution" and gave Democrats "no choice but to act."
Pelosi began her statement citing deliberations between the Founding Fathers with regards to impeachment, and said there was never the intention in the U.S. for one person to be "a king."
Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast'
Thursday schedule: Pelosi to deliver impeachment inquiry
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to provide an update on the status of the impeachment inquiry process at 9 E.T. from the speaker's balcony hallway. The update comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing into the probe into President Donald Trump.
Trump tweets that the favor was meant to be for the U.S.
