The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures, more than a few presidential tweets — and now articles of impeachment.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment over what House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler described as "high crimes and misdemeanors": abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
- The second hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, which included roughly nine hours of testimony, was marked by interruptions and fiery exchanges.
- The first hearing included testimony from four eminent legal scholars debating whether the president's dealings with Ukraine constituted impeachable offenses. Read our 10 takeaways.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearing.
Mulvaney: 'Politics can and should influence foreign policy'
WASHINGTON — Acting White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday that the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump "should surprise nobody."
"That's what this was going to be from the very beginning anyway," he said at a Wall Street Journal event minutes after House Democrats publicly announced the two articles. "Keep in mind, I think it's 16 members of the House Democrat Judiciary panel had already voted in favor of impeachment before this process started."
He added that "politics can and should influence foreign policy, and hopefully always will."
When asked if he would testify in a Senate trial, Mulvaney said part of him "really wants to."
"We'll do whatever the president wants us to do is what it comes down to, so if the Senate decides to take live witnesses and the president directs us to do it, we will. If he directs us not to, we won't," he said.
He would not respond directly to questions about U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland's claim in November testimony that Mulvaney knew of alleged wrongdoing by the president.
"I'm not going to testify here today, but I will remind everybody of what Sondland said, which is that he very rarely talked to me and he couldn't get me on the phone," Mulvaney said.
White House calls it a 'sham impeachment'
From White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham:
"Today, in a baseless and partisan attempt to undermine a sitting President, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats announced the pre-determined outcome of their sham impeachment — something they have been seeking since before President Trump was inaugurated.
“House Democrats have long wanted to overturn the votes of 63 million Americans. They have determined that they must impeach President Trump because they cannot legitimately defeat him at the ballot box. The Democrats’ use of a phone call with the president of Ukraine – with a transcript the President himself released — served as their excuse for this partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election.
“The announcement of two baseless articles of impeachment does not hurt the President, it hurts the American people, who expect their elected officials to work on their behalf to strengthen our Nation. The President will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong.
“Ultimately, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats will have to answer to their constituents for manufacturing an impeachment inquiry and forcing unfounded accusations down the throats of the American people. Today, and every day, the President will continue to work on behalf of this country and will not be deterred by the rank partisan political acts of the Democrat Party."
'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to articles of impeachment
Almost an hour after two articles of impeachment were announced, Trump first tweeted his common refrain: "WITCH HUNT!"
Then he followed up by calling the idea he pressured Ukraine "ridiculous."
Within minutes, he tweeted two more times, once with an attack on House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, and another in which he claimed the “us” he mentioned during the July phone call with Zelenskiy where he asked for a favor "is a reference to USA, not me!"
How a Senate trial will differ from the House impeachment inquiry
Trump campaign hits Pelosi, calls announcement 'political theater'
From Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale:
“For months, Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t move forward on impeachment because it was too divisive and it needed bipartisan support. Well, it is divisive and only the Democrats are pushing it, but she’s doing it anyway. Americans don’t agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don’t have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it.”
Schiff: ‘Actions of Trump gave Congress no alternative’
Nadler: 'No one is above the law'
'A disgusting partisan low': Trump's 2020 campaign spokeswoman
'High crimes and misdemeanors'
Starting at 9:09 a.m. Chairman Nadler, describing them as "high crimes and misdemeanors," announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be introducing two articles of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The view from the White House
When asked how the White House plans to respond to today’s 9 a.m. press conference when House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against President Trump, a senior administration official tells NBC News:
“White House officials will, of course, be monitoring the announcement scheduled for 9 a.m., and decide next steps. It’s safe to assume the president will give his own full-throated reaction at his rally tonight.”
The president has a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, tonight. He departs the White House at 5 p.m. ET — but keep in mind the weather looks bleak in Washington, so he may not depart from the South Lawn (and thus won’t have the opportunity to answer questions.)
The president is also meeting with the Russian foreign minister today before he departs, but that is closed to the press.
Trump is already up and tweeting: “To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country's history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election”
White House officials also tell NBC News they are largely focused on preparing for a likely Senate trial, where they are already planning more participation and representation.
A second official says the White House — like the rest of the world — still doesn’t know if House Democrats will include information related to the Mueller investigation. They will be watching closely for that.
This second official acknowledges the “irony” that House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment on the same day they — potentially — plan to hand the president a huge legislative victory by announcing a deal on USMCA.
This official said they are “pretty optimistic” USMCA will be announced this afternoon but also acknowledge it is not finalized until it is finalized.
Sources here indicate they will let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take the lead in announcing any deal on USMCA.
Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
Five people familiar with the discussions tell NBC News tonight that House Democrats have settled on bringing two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The intent to bring those two articles, they caution, is not final until an official announcement is made.
These sources spoke after Democratic members of House judiciary met this evening. Speaker Pelosi also met this evening with Rep. Engel, per Alex Moe's note moments ago.
Two sources familiar tell NBC News that judiciary Democrats will meet again tomorrow at 8 a.m. to continue discussions and will address the media at 9 a.m.
