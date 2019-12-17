The impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, moves to a full House vote this week after the Judiciary Committee voted Friday to pass two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This comes after weeks of hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House Rules Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. to consider a resolution impeaching Trump. Then, the full House is likely to vote Wednesday on impeachment.
- The committee votes followed a marathon, 14-hour debate that stretched into late Thursday night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to hold the vote Friday morning.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- Trump ripped the process, calling it "witch hunt," a "sham," and a "hoax,” while his fellow Republicans slammed House Democrats.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
McGovern is seeing red. A lot of it.
Collins: Democrats rushed impeachment because 'the clock was running out'
Raskin: Trump's resistance of Congress is 'blatantly unconstitutional'
Cole in opening statement: 'The majority has not proven its case'
McGovern in opening statement: Trump 'jeopardized our national security'
Giuliani: Ukraine ambassador 'needed to be removed for many reasons'
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was an obstacle to getting the country to announce investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter, echoing claims he made to NBC News Tuesday. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told The New Yorker in a report published Monday afternoon, adding, "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."
In text messages to NBC News Tuesday morning, Giuliani repeated the assertion that the former ambassador was impeding his attempts to investigate his claims about the Bidens and Democrats.
The Rules Committee meeting has started
The House Rules Committee meeting to consider the articles of impeachment the House is slated to vote on tomorrow gaveled in at 11:16 a.m.
The start was slightly delayed because of House votes.
McConnell shreds House's 'slapdash' impeachment investigation, hits Schumer for wanting new witnesses
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday ripped House Democrats' "slapdash" impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as the "most rushed," "least thorough" and "most unfair” in U.S. history.
In a forceful Senate floor speech, McConnell also slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for requesting that the Senate, during its trial, call new witnesses to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
"It is not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty," McConnell, R-Ky., said. "The fact that my colleague is already desperate to sign up the Senate for new fact-finding … which House Democrats themselves were too impatient to see through, well, that suggests something to me. It suggests that even Democrats who do not like this president are beginning to realize how dramatically insufficient the House's rushed process has been."
He also shredded the entire impeachment process by House Democrats as a “slapdash work product” that was “dumped on us in the Senate” and that “has failed to come anywhere near the bar for impeaching a duly elected American president.”
McConnell repeatedly called it “the most rushed," "most unfair," and "least thorough presidential impeachment in our nation's history.”
“By any ordinary legal standard, what House Democrats have assembled appears to be woefully inadequate to prove what they want to allege,” he added.
How Tuesday's meeting will differ from Clinton impeachment process
The first two members that will testify Tuesday at the markup are House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin, D-MD, and Ranking Member Doug Collins but then after this panel concludes, any member of the House is permitted to testify on the articles.
During the Clinton impeachment, the articles did not come through the Rules Committee so this is a new process but will help spell out how Wednesday's floor debate will play out Wednesday.
Nadler will miss Rules Committee meeting
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-NY, will not testify at the Rules Committee meeting due to a family emergency, a committee aide confirms to NBC News.
Judiciary member Rep Jamie Raskin, D-MD, will instead take Nadler’s place on the panel alongside Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-GA, during the impeachment markup today.
The aide is hopeful Nadler will return Wednesday for impeachment floor debate.
House Committee to decide rules for impeachment floor debate
A busy day is in store for Tuesday as the House Democratic Caucus holds a press conference at 10 a.m. ET, before the House Rules Committee meets at 11 a.m. to markup the impeachment resolution and establish the rules governing the forthcoming floor debate.
The Rules Committee, which has nine Democrats and four Republicans, is expected to vote to leave the text of the articles of impeachment unchanged, while establishing how many hours House lawmakers will have to debate them.