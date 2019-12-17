McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, moves to a full House vote this week after the Judiciary Committee voted Friday to pass two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This comes after weeks of hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House Rules Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. to consider a resolution impeaching Trump. Then, the full House is likely to vote Wednesday on impeachment.
- The committee votes followed a marathon, 14-hour debate that stretched into late Thursday night, before Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., decided to hold the vote Friday morning.
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."
- Trump ripped the process, calling it "witch hunt," a "sham," and a "hoax,” while his fellow Republicans slammed House Democrats.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Live Blog
Trump says he takes no responsibility for impeachment
Shortly after the White House released a letter eviscerating Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump said he doesn’t take any responsibility for the actions that have led to the House’s planned vote Wednesday on his impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong and that Democrats' actions will leave a “mark on this country.”
Trump complained that because of congressional immunity, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff cannot be prosecuted for Trump’s allegations that he mischaracterized his phone call with the president of Ukraine.
Trump said he would let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decide on which witnesses to call. Republicans have signaled they would like to see a speedy trial — potentially with no witnesses — while Trump has indicated he’d prefer to see a number of witnesses called, including the whistleblower.
He warned that if he is impeached, it will mean future presidents who do “something that’s a little bit unpopular, a little bit strong” will risk facing impeachment as well.
Trump slams Pelosi and impeachment in letter to House speaker
Collins condemns comparison of the president of Ukraine to a 'battered wife'
McGovern is seeing red. A lot of it.
Raskin: Trump's resistance of Congress is 'blatantly unconstitutional'
Cole in opening statement: 'The majority has not proven its case'
McGovern in opening statement: Trump 'jeopardized our national security'
Giuliani: Ukraine ambassador 'needed to be removed for many reasons'
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was an obstacle to getting the country to announce investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter, echoing claims he made to NBC News Tuesday. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told The New Yorker in a report published Monday afternoon, adding, "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."
In text messages to NBC News Tuesday morning, Giuliani repeated the assertion that the former ambassador was impeding his attempts to investigate his claims about the Bidens and Democrats.
