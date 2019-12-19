The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted Wednesday to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- On the eve of the House impeachment vote, Trump sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of "open war on American Democracy."
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare." Last week, the Judiciary Committee approved the articles after a marathon, 14-hour debate.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
'Feel proud. Keep going.': Hillary Clinton tweets on impeachment
Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers
Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been:
- 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;
- 1 subpoena withdrawn;
- 7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;
- 2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;
- 2 days of public debate on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hours;
- 34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;
- 16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;
- 15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;
- 122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;
- 2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.
- 6 hours of debate on the House floor;
- 2 articles of impeachment passed;
- 1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;
- 1 House Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present on both articles.
Putin defends Trump on 'far-fetched' impeachment, sounds like a Republican
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin called the U.S. impeachment process "far-fetched" on Thursday, making a seemingly obvious prediction that Donald Trump will be acquitted in the Senate.
Putin said Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats' fight against Trump.
"The party that lost the (2016) election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means," Putin said.
He likened Trump's impeachment to the earlier U.S. probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless.
Putin noted that the impeachment motion "is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority." He added that “they will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason.”
Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The Rules Committee has adjourned
The meeting has adjourned. The House is expected to reconvene at 9 a.m.
Congressman says he'll vote for one article of impeachment, not the other
A freshman Democratic congressman from Maine says he'll vote for one of the articles of impeachment, but not for the other.
In a message to constituents posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Rep. Jared Golden says he agrees President Donald Trump abused his power to dig up dirt on a political rival, but he is not convinced — yet — by the charge that he obstructed Congress.
On the first charge, Golden wrote, “The House investigation clearly unearthed a pattern of evidence that demonstrates the corrupt intent on the part of the president, his personal lawyer, and members of his administration to leverage the powers of the presidency to damage a political opponent and strengthen the president’s reelection prospects."
"This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt that this is an impeachable act. For this reason, I will vote for Article I of the House resolution to impeach President Trump for an abuse of power," he wrote.
As for the second article, Golden wrote, "While I do not dispute that the White House has been provocative in its defiance and sweeping in its claims of executive privilege, I also believe there are legitimate and unresolved constitutional questions about the limits of executive privilege, and that before pursuing impeachment for this charge, the House has an obligation to exhaust all other available options."
Golden, who comes from a Republican-leaning district that went to Trump by 10 points in 2016, said the House should have sought to enforce subpoenas against acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others.
"Before wielding our awesome power to impeach a sitting president, we first ought to exhaust available judicial remedies, or — at the very least — give the courts a chance," Golden wrote. So "while the president’s resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating, it has not yet, in my view, reached the threshold of ‘high crime or misdemeanor’ that the Constitution demands."
McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trialDec. 17, 201901:10
Hastings: Republicans are going 'down the road of distraction'Dec. 17, 201901:28
Trump says he takes no responsibility for impeachment
Shortly after the White House released a letter eviscerating Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump said he doesn’t take any responsibility for the actions that have led to the House’s planned vote Wednesday on his impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong and that Democrats' actions will leave a “mark on this country.”
Trump complained that because of congressional immunity, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff cannot be prosecuted for Trump’s allegations that he mischaracterized his phone call with the president of Ukraine.
Trump said he would let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decide on which witnesses to call. Republicans have signaled they would like to see a speedy trial — potentially with no witnesses — while Trump has indicated he’d prefer to see a number of witnesses called, including the whistleblower.
He warned that if he is impeached, it will mean future presidents who do “something that’s a little bit unpopular, a little bit strong” will risk facing impeachment as well.
Trump slams Pelosi and impeachment in letter to House speaker
Collins condemns comparison of the president of Ukraine to a 'battered wife'