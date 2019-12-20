The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted Wednesday to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- On the eve of the House impeachment vote, Trump sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of "open war on American Democracy."
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare." Last week, the Judiciary Committee approved the articles after a marathon, 14-hour debate.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Harvard law prof who testified at Judiciary hearing says Trump isn’t impeached
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union two days after impeaching him
Less than 48 hours after she gaveled in the votes making him the third president to be impeached in United States history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
The three-paragraph letter to the president says she's extending the invitation in "the spirit of respecting our Constitution" — the document she and Trump have been accusing each other of besmirching in recent days.
The letter is signed, "best regards," and was sent three days after Trump sent Pelosi a seething six-page letter ripping her for proceeding with a vote on two articles of impeachment against him.
"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy." Trump wrote in his letter, which was signed "Sincerely yours."
OPINON: Nancy Pelosi was right about Trump's impeachment (and Democrats were wrong)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened the debate Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump solemnly. And after Trump became only the third president in the history of our Republic to be impeached Wednesday evening, there was no joyous celebration — in fact, the speaker icily stared down some in her own party who applauded the vote on the House floor.
That Trump was successfully impeached says a lot about the level of frustration with Trump in Washington right now. But it is also a sweet, sweet victory for Nancy Pelosi, who has been second-guessed and criticized at every step in the process.
Many on the left felt she had moved too slowly, arguing she should have opened an impeachment inquiry right after special counsel Robert Mueller released his detailed report in April. But I was wrong. In fact, all of us who pressured Pelosi to begin impeachment before she was ready were wrong.
Pelosi: Power of gavel means Trump is 'impeached forever'
Nancy Pelosi promised as speaker she would "show the power of the gavel.” This year, she laid it out for all to see.
The past week alone, the Democratic leader delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package to stop a shutdown, pushed through the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs. In between, she led a congressional delegation to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
And on Wednesday, she impeached the president.
As the first year of Pelosi’s second stint as speaker draws to a close — she is the only woman to hold the office, and the first speaker in 60 years to reclaim the gavel after losing it — the California Democrat took stock of whether she fulfilled her campaign trail promise.
“Donald Trump thinks so,“ Pelosi told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday at her office in the Capitol. ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” she said.
Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal
President Donald Trump blasted the nation's pre-eminent evangelical publication Friday as a "far-left magazine" after it called for him to be removed from office for his "profoundly immoral" conduct.
"A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted.
"No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close," he continued. "You'll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won't be reading ET again!" he wrote, apparently getting the initials of the magazine wrong.
Writing one day after the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote that not only was Trump's conduct unconstitutional, but also "profoundly immoral."
Major evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal
OPINION: After Trump impeachment vote in the House, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats have one card left
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald John Trump. Now, as the process moves forward, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should consider delaying transmission of the two articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate — that is, until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agrees to a fair trial.
In recent days, McConnell has signaled his intention to conduct a swift proceeding and has rejected a request from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to call the top administration officials whom Trump had blocked from testifying in the House. Appearing on Fox News, McConnell declared: "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can."
Following the House vote, Pelosi noted that she would not be sending the impeachment articles that night. But I would argue that a brief pause is not enough. Pelosi should hold onto the articles until Democratic leadership can ensure a comprehensive, unbiased Senate trial. And the best way to do this is by using what little leverage they have left to compel the White House and McConnell to allow senior administration members to testify.