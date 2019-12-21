The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted Wednesday to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- On the eve of the House impeachment vote, Trump sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of "open war on American Democracy."
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare." Last week, the Judiciary Committee approved the articles after a marathon, 14-hour debate.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Article II: Inside Impeachment - Standoff
Lawmakers are home for the holidays , but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won’t name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell’s trial.
Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker’s strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline.
To listen to the episode, click here.
Katy Tur breaks down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiryDec. 20, 201901:28
White House counsel touring Senate floor in preparation for impeachment trial
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, joined by Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland and other staff, went to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to tour the Senate floor ahead of the pending impeachment trial.
"Yes, we've been invited by the majority leader to see a little bit about how the setup works, where locations are," Ueland told NBC News. "Hopefully, it'll be just a good straightforward walk through physical locations and then we'll leave."
When asked if the White House is on the same page as McConnell, who said Thursday that it was fine with him if the House never sent the articles, Ueland said he's looking "forward to, ultimately, the speaker making some sort of decision.”
“It is beyond passing strange that now they're sitting on the articles here during the Christmas holidays," he said. "Either it's important and urgent, or it's not."
Cipollone did not answer any of our questions.
Harvard law prof who testified at Judiciary hearing says Trump isn’t impeached
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union two days after impeaching him
Less than 48 hours after she gaveled in the votes making him the third president to be impeached in United States history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
The three-paragraph letter to the president says she's extending the invitation in "the spirit of respecting our Constitution" — the document she and Trump have been accusing each other of besmirching in recent days.
The letter is signed, "best regards," and was sent three days after Trump sent Pelosi a seething six-page letter ripping her for proceeding with a vote on two articles of impeachment against him.
"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy." Trump wrote in his letter, which was signed "Sincerely yours."
Sens. Durbin, Grassley talk impeachment and Senate trialDec. 20, 201902:39
OPINON: Nancy Pelosi was right about Trump's impeachment (and Democrats were wrong)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened the debate Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump solemnly. And after Trump became only the third president in the history of our Republic to be impeached Wednesday evening, there was no joyous celebration — in fact, the speaker icily stared down some in her own party who applauded the vote on the House floor.
That Trump was successfully impeached says a lot about the level of frustration with Trump in Washington right now. But it is also a sweet, sweet victory for Nancy Pelosi, who has been second-guessed and criticized at every step in the process.
Many on the left felt she had moved too slowly, arguing she should have opened an impeachment inquiry right after special counsel Robert Mueller released his detailed report in April. But I was wrong. In fact, all of us who pressured Pelosi to begin impeachment before she was ready were wrong.
Democrats and GOP clash over timing of Trump’s impeachment trialDec. 20, 201902:19
Pelosi: Power of gavel means Trump is 'impeached forever'
Nancy Pelosi promised as speaker she would "show the power of the gavel.” This year, she laid it out for all to see.
The past week alone, the Democratic leader delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package to stop a shutdown, pushed through the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs. In between, she led a congressional delegation to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
And on Wednesday, she impeached the president.
As the first year of Pelosi’s second stint as speaker draws to a close — she is the only woman to hold the office, and the first speaker in 60 years to reclaim the gavel after losing it — the California Democrat took stock of whether she fulfilled her campaign trail promise.
“Donald Trump thinks so,“ Pelosi told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday at her office in the Capitol. ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” she said.