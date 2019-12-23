The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted Wednesday to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump last week after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- On the eve of the House impeachment vote, Trump sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of "open war on American Democracy."
- The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare." Last week, the Judiciary Committee approved the articles after a marathon, 14-hour debate.
- Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.
Trump: Pelosi 'crying for fairness in the Senate'
Inside Giuliani's new push to flip the script on Trump's impeachment
Even as President Donald Trump awaits a trial in the Senate, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is moving full speed ahead with new allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, the very individuals targeted by Trump in events that triggered his impeachment.
In recent weeks, Giuliani — himself under federal investigation for his Ukraine activities — has cryptically teased what he calls new “proof” buttressing charges about Biden and purported corruption during the Obama administration, attempting to flip the script by contending that Democrats — not the president — are the ones guilty of obstruction and collusion with a foreign power to influence elections.
The allegations point to four Ukrainian would-be whistleblowers he says Yovanovitch silenced through visa denials, and include two multibillion-dollar schemes he says he’s uncovered and that Yovanovitch and the Obama administration conspired to cover up.
In tweets and interviews, the former New York City mayor has been intentionally vague about both the allegations and his newfound proof, while vowing to eventually reveal it to the Department of Justice and a trio of senators.
Debbie Dingell on Trump's insulting her late husband: 'There are lines you don't cross'
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Sunday said President Donald Trump crossed a line when he suggested last week that her late husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell, was "looking up" from hell, but that she is not looking for an apology.
“I think there are lines you don’t cross, and I think he crossed a line there,” Dingell told “Fox News Sunday.” "I don’t want an apology, I don’t want a campaign to begin around that."
“What I do want is for people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment,” she said.
Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats
McCaskill: 'The Senate is no longer what it was'
GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine
Republicans on Sunday continued their sustained defense of President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings, including his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president which became the cornerstone of Democrats' impeachment case.
Asked about the phone call, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., deflected and said that Trump’s predecessor made "plenty of mistakes" in regards to Ukraine, too.
“I don’t know if this call was a mistake, but again I think there were plenty of mistakes that were made by both President Obama and President Trump in how to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Blunt told CNN's "State of the Union."
Blunt added that he felt House Democrats had failed during their weeks of hearings to make a convincing case that Trump should be impeached.
“I don’t think they made the case, I don’t think they came close to making the case,” Blunt said.
Sen. Booker: 'Both sides of the aisle are fatigued' by impeachment
Top Pence aide: Delaying Senate trial undercuts Democratic claims impeachment was 'urgent'
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff argued Sunday that the House Democrats’ delay in turning over impeachment articles to the Senate has undercut their own arguments about the urgency in pursuing the process in the first place.
“It's a really untenable position, we think, for Speaker Pelosi to say, ‘this president is such a clear and urgent danger to the world, to the globe, that we have to basically trample his constitutional rights, to force a quick impeachment,' and then say, 'well, we're going to hold up impeachment papers,'” Pence's aide, Marc Short, said Sunday during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“How can you possibly justify the contrast to say, ‘this is urgent,’ to then say, ‘well, we'll have to wait and see?’”
Democrat, Republican standoff continues over Senate trial
Newly released emails provide details in White House pause of Ukraine aid
Newly released emails between the Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon regarding Ukraine defense aid held by the White House further reveal that a request to withhold funds came less than two hours after President Trump had his July phone call with the Ukrainian president that has served as the backbone of the impeachment proceedings against him.
"Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration's plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, please hold off on any additional [Department of Defense] obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process," Mike Duffey, a political appointee serving as associate director for national security programs at OMB, wrote on July 25 to OMB and Pentagon officials.
The Center for Public Integrity obtained 146 pages of heavily redacted emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and court order. The nonprofit released the emails late on Friday, revealing a discussion between the White House's Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon over the defense aid owed to Ukraine just hours after Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Government officials raised concern over the much-discussed phone conversation as it appeared that President Trump improperly asked Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden — one of Trump's chief political rivals in the 2020 election.
For the full story click here