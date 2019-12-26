The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted Wednesday to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump last week after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "desperate." The House and Senate remain at an impasse over the next steps on impeachment.
- Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee floated the possibility that the panel could take up additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Kennedy: Senators 'ought to send' Pelosi a 'fruit basket' for impeachment delay
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy spoke to reporters on Thursday about impeachment, saying that "we probably ought to send her a fruit basket for not sending us something that we don’t want to deal with, and get back to work."
On witnesses, Kennedy said Schumer "better be careful what he asks for because if he gets his witnesses, I’m sure that the president is going to want his witnesses, and the president’s witnesses won’t be subject to a claim of executive privilege and Chuck’s might.” Kennedy says he’d be “surprised if the President didn’t certainly claim executive privilege” on witnesses.
He also said that “I don’t know” if Schumer and McConnell will ever reach an agreement but “that’s why God made a majority vote. 51 votes in the Senate will decide how we proceed. But we don’t have the case, I don’t know if the Speaker will actually ever give us the case.” Kennedy said that he’d like “both sides to be treated equally,” adding “within reason I want to allow each side to try its own case.”
Cohen: Impeachment trial 'will fail' if senators can't call witnesses
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN Thursday morning discussing the impeachment inquiry.
When asked about the Senate trial, Cohen said, “one of the things we're responsible for is the public's support for our system of government and for respect for the United States Senate. And that will fall, if there's not a fair trial and over 70% of the public wants to see witnesses.”
Cohen added that “the most important information available, the direct evidence, is being held from the Judiciary Committee and from the Congress and the most important witnesses in this impeachment trial are being kept from the American people and not to be allowed to go forward and testify so that the people can hear the facts and the jurors, the Senators, can make a fair verdict based on all of the statements.”
Indicted Giuliani associate drops one of his lawyers
Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani facing charges of violating campaign finance laws, is down to one attorney having dropped prominent defense counsel Ed MacMahon Jr.
In a filing on Dec. 24, MacMahon said, “Mr. Parnas’ apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished” adding, “it thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter.”
Parnas will remain represented by Joseph Bondy who has been to all of his court appearances and has been actively talking about Parnas on Twitter as well as expressing his client’s desire to testify in front of Congress.
'Liars!': Trump fires off post-Christmas tweetstorm over impeachment impasse
President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse.
"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!"
The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge.
Trump says Pelosi's 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for pressing the impeachment case against him, saying, "She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate."
In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week.
He echoed those comments in tweets on Wednesday.
Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnell comments about impeachment trial
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Tuesday she was "disturbed" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would engage in "total coordination" with the White House regarding the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Anchorage's local NBC affiliate KTUU broadcast Tuesday, Murkowski — who earlier in the year refused to defend Trump from the Democrats' impeachment inquiry — said McConnell's comments "has further confused" the impeachment process.
Her remarks suggest that there is at least a degree of dissension with the Republican Senate ranks as the chamber prepares to embark on a trial of Trump in 2020, following his impeachment in the House last week on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Article II - Rudy's Helpers - Monday, December 23rd
Today on Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Dan de Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for NBC News, about the Ukranian individuals helping Rudy Giuliani as he continues his work on behalf of the President.
The two discuss:
- What we know about the work Rudy Giuliani continues to do overseas, despite the federal investigation against him and the President’s impeachment
- Who’s working with Rudy: an explainer of the most important characters connected to the President’s lawyer
- What to expect next from Rudy Giuliani in his work to defend the President