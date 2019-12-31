The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted in mid-December to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18, after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "desperate." The House and Senate remain at an impasse over the next steps on impeachment.
- Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee floated the possibility that the panel could take up additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
See how mass protest can impact impeachment fights
See how mass protest can impact impeachment fightsDec. 31, 201904:33
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
FORT MADISON, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg says he “would not have wanted to see” his son serving on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country, an implicit criticism of the controversy that has ensnared his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.
Buttigieg, the childless mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an Associated Press interview Monday that his administration would “do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict. That’s very important because as we see it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing.”
Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the company Burisma has been a rallying point for Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment charges over Trump asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate the former vice president and his son while also withholding crucial U.S. military aid.
Buttigieg insisted that the issues raised about Hunter Biden and his father by Trump and his defenders are a diversionary tactic. “[A]t the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process," he said. "There’s been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing.”
Biden campaign aides reached on Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg’s remarks.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins criticizes McConnell, Democrats for pre-Trump trial comments
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, criticized Republicans and Democrats — citing Sens. Mitch McConnell and Elizabeth Warren by name — for making comments about the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before it has even started.
Collins, a moderate Republican who faces a tough re-election battle next year, said in a radio interview on Monday that it was "inappropriate" for McConnell to say he was working in "total coordination" with the White House and she excoriated Democrats for prejudging the process.
"It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us because the each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously, to render impartial justice," Collins told Maine Public Radio.
Fmr Obama official slams GOP impeachment defense as 'poppycock'Dec. 31, 201906:39
Article II: Inside Impeachment — Awaiting a Senate trial
Today on Article II, guest host Julia Ainsley talks to Frank Thorp, NBC News reporter and producer covering the Senate, about what to expect in the upcoming impeachment trial.
The two discuss:
- The rules governing the trial.
- The key figures who will determine how and when the trial unfolds.
- The political importance of running a fair trial, particularly for moderate Republicans.
The episode also features answers to listener questions about the role that Chief Justice John Roberts will play and whether senators could abstain from voting.
Thanks for listening, and happy new year!
'Game changer': Top Dems say bombshell report shows need for witnesses in Senate trial
A new report revealing more of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's role in withholding aid to Ukraine — and efforts by top Trump administration officials to get that money released — is a "game changer" that shows the need for witness testimony in the president's impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.
"This new story shows all four witnesses that we Senate Democrats have requested" were "intimately involved and had direct knowledge of President Trump's decision to cut off aid and benefit himself," Schumer, ad Democrat, told reporters in a press conference at his New York office.
"Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer."
Judge dismisses ex-Bolton deputy's lawsuit over congressional subpoena
A federal judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit of former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman over whether he had to testify under a congressional subpoena in the House impeachment inquiry.
The White House had sought to block Kupperman's testimony, and the ex-deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton sued in late October so that the courts would decide which one of those orders he needed to obey.
Judge Richard Leon of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., dismissed the case as moot because House Democrats withdrew their subpoena and promised the judge they wouldn’t hold him in contempt or refer him for prosecution.
"Have no doubt though, should the winds of political fortune shift and the House were to reissue a subpoena to Dr. Kupperman, he will face the same conflicting directives that precipitated this suit,” Leon wrote. “If so, he will undoubtedly be right back before this court seeking a solution to a constitutional dilemma that has longstanding political consequences: balancing Congress's well-established power to investigate with a president's need to have a small group of national security advisors who have some form of immunity from compelled congressional testimony.”
Kupperman also did not show up a scheduled deposition in late October before three House congressional committees involved in leading the impeachment inquiry.
OPINION: Trump tweets that impeachment is a 'coup.' He's almost right.
President Donald Trump has taken to referring to his impeachment as a “coup.”
In October, for example, he tweeted: “As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP intended to take away the power of the……..People.” (That tweet is copied out verbatim, excessive ellipses included.) In his irate letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Dec. 17, Trump echoed the same sentiments: “this [attempted impeachment] is nothing more than an illegal, partisan coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth.”
I’m not sure the president is entirely wrong to use the word “coup” to describe what’s taking place. Just not in the way he intends it.
WH official directed Ukraine aid to be withheld after callDec. 30, 201920:05
Pompeo says Senate run 'not something I want to do'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he does not want to run for Senate in Kansas — despite signs saying otherwise.
"So Susan and I love Kansas," Pompeo said on "Fox and Friends," referring to his wife. "But it’s my intention to stay here and continue to serve as President Trump’s Secretary of State. I’ve said that consistently. I intend to keep saying it, and as long as President Trump wants me to serve in this capacity, there’s still work to do."
Pressed on if that meant he was completely ruling out a run, Pompeo said, "I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do. I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving."
Pompeo is a central figure in the events the led to the House's impeachment of the president, and some Democrats have demanded that he testify in the Senate trial. Trump blocked Pompeo from testifying in the House inquiry. The secretary of state is traveling to Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his foreign and defense ministers as part of a broader trip to several former Soviet republics. While there, Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the State Department said.