The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted in mid-December to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18, after a full day of contentious debate on the floor.
- Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "desperate." The House and Senate remain at an impasse over the next steps on impeachment.
- Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee floated the possibility that the panel could take up additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Trump: 'I look forward to' the Senate trial
President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he's looking forward to the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and defended his dealings with Ukraine as aimed at fighting corruption and motivated partly by his desire for major European countries to step up their foreign aid.
"The impeachment thing is a hoax. It’s a big, fat hoax," Trump said when asked during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago whether he was spoiling for a fight in the Senate trial, expected to begin in January.
"I look forward to it," the president added after noting that the House vote to impeach him was almost entirely along party lines. "I mean, we’ll see. We have absolutely — we did nothing wrong. All you have to do is read the transcripts. If you read the transcripts — or you could also do something else. You could go see or speak to the president of Ukraine, and the president of Ukraine said, loudly and boldly — and I appreciate his statement — he said it many times: There was no pressure."
Trump emphasized that he thinks European countries should contribute a more equitable share of foreign aid and that he raised the issue on the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the center of the impeachment proceedings.
"I do say two things: We have to check corruption, and we also have to find out why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money," Trump said. "And Germany and France and all of Europe — they’re not doing much. In fact, they’re not doing anything, relative to this. Why is it always the United States? I’ve been asking you those questions and making those statements for a long time to everybody standing here. Nobody ever mentions that. That was part of it. In fact, that’s in the transcript also. I talk about — a very good woman, to be honest with you — Chancellor Merkel. But I said, 'Where is Chancellor Merkel? Where is President Macron of France? Why aren’t they putting up money? Why is it always the United States?' Nobody ever covers that, but that’s a big factor.
"So I think that’s going to go very quick. I think it’s going to go very easy," Trump said, referring to Republican support in Congress.
President Donald Trump's 10 biggest false claims in 2019 — and one that finally became true
President Donald Trump advanced a dizzying number of wrong or misleading claims in 2019, but none so central to his legacy — and the news cycle — as the torrent of falsehoods about the dealings with Ukraine that led to his impeachment.
Here are 10 baseless, misleading or confounding claims Trump made this year, and the facts — plus one oft-repeated claim that finally, in late October, became true.
Trump renews attacks on Pelosi: 'She's all lies'
State Dept. demurs on Pompeo-Zelenskiy meetingDec. 31, 201901:24
See how mass protest can impact impeachment fights
See how mass protest can impact impeachment fightsDec. 31, 201904:33
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
FORT MADISON, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg says he “would not have wanted to see” his son serving on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country, an implicit criticism of the controversy that has ensnared his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.
Buttigieg, the childless mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an Associated Press interview Monday that his administration would “do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict. That’s very important because as we see it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing.”
Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the company Burisma has been a rallying point for Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment charges over Trump asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate the former vice president and his son while also withholding crucial U.S. military aid.
Buttigieg insisted that the issues raised about Hunter Biden and his father by Trump and his defenders are a diversionary tactic. “[A]t the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process," he said. "There’s been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing.”
Biden campaign aides reached on Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg’s remarks.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins criticizes McConnell, Democrats for pre-Trump trial comments
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, criticized Republicans and Democrats — citing Sens. Mitch McConnell and Elizabeth Warren by name — for making comments about the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before it has even started.
Collins, a moderate Republican who faces a tough re-election battle next year, said in a radio interview on Monday that it was "inappropriate" for McConnell to say he was working in "total coordination" with the White House and she excoriated Democrats for prejudging the process.
"It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us because the each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously, to render impartial justice," Collins told Maine Public Radio.
Fmr Obama official slams GOP impeachment defense as 'poppycock'Dec. 31, 201906:39
Article II: Inside Impeachment — Awaiting a Senate trial
Today on Article II, guest host Julia Ainsley talks to Frank Thorp, NBC News reporter and producer covering the Senate, about what to expect in the upcoming impeachment trial.
The two discuss:
- The rules governing the trial.
- The key figures who will determine how and when the trial unfolds.
- The political importance of running a fair trial, particularly for moderate Republicans.
The episode also features answers to listener questions about the role that Chief Justice John Roberts will play and whether senators could abstain from voting.
Thanks for listening, and happy new year!
'Game changer': Top Dems say bombshell report shows need for witnesses in Senate trial
A new report revealing more of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's role in withholding aid to Ukraine — and efforts by top Trump administration officials to get that money released — is a "game changer" that shows the need for witness testimony in the president's impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.
"This new story shows all four witnesses that we Senate Democrats have requested" were "intimately involved and had direct knowledge of President Trump's decision to cut off aid and benefit himself," Schumer, ad Democrat, told reporters in a press conference at his New York office.
"Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer."