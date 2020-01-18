Pam Bondi: Trump’s legal team is ‘ready to go’ for impeachment trial

The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump, stemming from his dealings with Ukraine, has moved to the Senate for trial after the House voted last month to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president's efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.
Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Trump impeachment highlights
- Trump has assembled his legal team for the Senate trial, including Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Pam Bondi.
- The House sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate after Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the House members who will prosecute the trial.
- Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says "President Trump knew exactly what was going on" regarding their actions in Ukraine.
- House Democrats release records showing Rudy Giuliani requested a private meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, then the president-elect of Ukraine, with Trump's "knowledge and consent."
Texts suggest Trump backer sent Parnas info about Ambassador Yovanovitch
New text messages released by House Democrats on Friday indicate Robert Hyde, the Republican congressional candidate who told Lev Parnas he had a U.S. ambassador under surveillance, was passing along to Parnas information he’d received from another Trump supporter who claimed knowledge of the ambassador’s whereabouts.
Hyde identified the man in texts to NBC News and on Twitter as Anthony de Caluwe and said he’d merely copied and pasted the information to Parnas from messages he’d received from de Caluwe.
Reached by email, de Caluwe told NBC News that Hyde’s statements were "incorrect." He confirmed that Hyde had indeed asked him for information about Marie Yovanovitch's whereabouts but he had declined to help Hyde.
New evidence shows Nunes aide communicated with Parnas on Ukraine
New evidence released Friday by House Democrats shows Derek Harvey, a former White House official and top aide to GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, communicated extensively with Lev Parnas about both Ukraine aid and setting up Skype interviews with former Ukrainian prosecutors.
The messages show that Harvey was far more involved than previously known in what appears to be a robust effort by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee to investigate Ukraine-related matters.
The documents released Friday include messages between Parnas and Harvey arranging times to meet and to speak by phone, and sharing articles and tweets about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and alleged Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election, claims that have been called an unfounded conspiracy theory.
Meet Trump's legal team for the impeachment trial
The legal team for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate includes some high-profile names, including well-known personalities from television appearances and presidencies past, according to sources familiar with Trump's legal strategy.
Here's who's on the team so far, according to the sources.
Article II: Inside Impeachment — Lev Parnas speaks
On Friday’s episode of Article II, host Steve Kornacki talks to Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, about the new allegations being made by indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and how these claims will factor into a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The two discuss:
- What’s in the trove of texts, voice mails and other records that were released for possible use during the impeachment trial.
- Who is implicated by Parnas’s allegations.
- The possible motivations behind his account.
- How this new evidence will shape the fight over witnesses and other aspects of the Senate trial.
ANALYSIS: Trump may discredit an impeachment trial designed to acquit him
As his impeachment trial opens Tuesday, President Donald Trump's instinct for creating chaos represents an imminent threat to Senate Republicans' ability to protect him, and themselves.
That is, the more Trump discredits the Senate during his trial, the more he discredits an outcome engineered to help him now and as he seeks re-election.
For Republicans, the challenge is to acquit Trump while using the trappings of the Senate to present as much of a patina of high-minded fairness and objectivity as possible. And no venue in American politics is more aptly designed to preserve his power than a Senate that has perfected the art of smothering justice with solemnity.