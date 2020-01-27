Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments

In their second day of arguments, President Donald Trump's defense lawyers are expected to go into detail on the broad case they outlined in their short opening session on Saturday and could raise questions about the conduct of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden — central targets in Trump's effort to press Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals.
The defense team has tried to undermine the testimony of key witnesses in the House inquiry and attack the impeachment process itself, arguing a lack of due process and accusing House managers of trying to interfere in this year's election.
One curveball is how Trump's lawyers will contend with an explosive report that alleges former national security adviser John Bolton says in his unpublished book that the president personally tied aid for Ukraine to an investigation of the Bidens — an account that conflicts with the president's.
ANALYSIS: Impeachment managers have trigger man and motive. GOP has the votes.
Democrats believe they have more than a smoking gun in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. They have a trigger man, they have a motive and they have a record of the key moment.
What they would like more of — but do not believe would be necessary in a jury trial — is access to documents they know exist and witnesses close to Trump whom they believe would further support the case for removing him from office.
"This is airtight," said a person familiar with the prosecution, who noted that all of the witness testimony obtained during the House investigation corroborated a long campaign by top Trump lieutenants to effect the president's Ukraine plan. "What [we] don't have is someone saying, 'I helped orchestrate that monthslong effort.'"
The weaknesses of the case can be found in the political strength of a president whose fellow Republicans are expected to vote nearly or fully in lockstep to keep him in office, regardless of what they think of his actions — a handful will say they were imperfect, and others will say they see nothing wrong with what he did — and in his ability to use executive fiat to prevent prosecutors from obtaining evidence from his closest circle of advisers and documents housed at various federal agencies.
