Klobuchar: Trump's defense team, Republicans 'afraid to hear from witnesses'

President Donald Trump's defense lawyers are expected to go into detail Monday on the broad case they outlined in their short opening session on Saturday and could raise questions about the conduct of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden — central targets in Trump's effort to press Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals.
The defense team has tried to undermine the testimony of key witnesses in the House inquiry and attack the impeachment proceedings themselves, arguing a lack of due process and accusing House managers of trying to interfere in this year's election.
One curveball: how Trump's lawyers will contend with an explosive report that alleges former national security adviser John Bolton says in an unpublished book that the president personally tied aid for Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens — an account that conflicts with the president's.
Highlights from the impeachment trial
- Ken Starr says Trump has been denied "basic rights" afforded other presidents.
- Romney and Collins say Bolton revelations strengthen case for witnesses, making them increasingly likely.
- Trump disputes Bolton bombshell book, tweets he "NEVER'" linked investigations, Ukraine aid.
- Democrats demand Bolton testify after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe.
- Trump's Senate defense so far echoes his Twitter feed.
Live Blog
Alan Dershowitz labeled Trump 'destabilizing and unpredictable' in 2016 book
As part of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team, Alan Dershowitz is expected to argue on behalf of the president this week. But in a 2016 book he authored, the famed defense attorney called Trump a “destabilizing and unpredictable candidate,” warning that the then-presidential candidate “openly embraces fringe conspiracy theories peddled by extremists.”
Dershowitz wrote those statements in his book titled “Electile Dysfunction: A Guide for Unaroused Voters.” As part of Trump’s defense team, Dershowitz will outline the “foundations of what it means to rise to the level of what is impeachable and what is not,” Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lead impeachment lawyers, said last week on Fox News.
In a phone call with NBC about his comments in the 2016 book, Dershowitz clarified his views about the president. “I was campaigning for Hillary Clinton at the time. I hadn’t really ever met President Trump and it was just typical campaign rhetoric," he said. "I would not repeat that characterization today having met him.”
Klobuchar: Trump's defense team, Republicans 'afraid to hear from witnesses'
ANALYSIS: Impeachment managers have trigger man and motive. GOP has the votes.
Democrats believe they have more than a smoking gun in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. They have a trigger man, they have a motive and they have a record of the key moment.
What they would like more of — but do not believe would be necessary in a jury trial — is access to documents they know exist and witnesses close to Trump whom they believe would further support the case for removing him from office.
"This is airtight," said a person familiar with the prosecution, who noted that all of the witness testimony obtained during the House investigation corroborated a long campaign by top Trump lieutenants to effect the president's Ukraine plan. "What [we] don't have is someone saying, 'I helped orchestrate that monthslong effort.'"
The weaknesses of the case can be found in the political strength of a president whose fellow Republicans are expected to vote nearly or fully in lockstep to keep him in office, regardless of what they think of his actions — a handful will say they were imperfect, and others will say they see nothing wrong with what he did — and in his ability to use executive fiat to prevent prosecutors from obtaining evidence from his closest circle of advisers and documents housed at various federal agencies.
Just catching up? Here's what you missed
House impeachment managers presented their case against the president over three days this week, and Trump's legal team launched its defense in a short session on Saturday. If you're just catching up, here's what you missed: