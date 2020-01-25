President Donald Trump's lawyers began their case in his defense Saturday as the Senate impeachment trial concludes its first week of arguments.
The defense phase of the trial follows three days of arguments against the president from House impeachment managers.
Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow said Friday that Saturday's arguments, which lasted only about two hours, would be "our sneak preview" of their broader case.
Highlights from the Senate trial
- Trump's defense team attacks credibility of lead House manager Adam Schiff and Amb. Gordon Sondland, invokes Mueller investigation and accuses Democrats of trying to interfere in the election.
- NBC News fact-checks the defense's claims on when Ukraine knew about the aid hold, the comparative amount of European aid to the country, whether Ukraine got the meeting it sought, and whether it interfered in the 2016 election.
- Senate and House Democrats, GOP moderates, respond to Trump team's arguments. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he will likely vote for witnesses.
- What happened Saturday and what to expect Monday and Tuesday.
Live Blog
Article II - Making History
Today on Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Kasie Hunt, Capitol Hill correspondent and host of Kasie DC, about the conclusion of opening arguments from House managers, and her exclusive interview with the first women to hold this role.
The two discuss:
- How Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Val Demmings and Sylvia Garcia approached their position as House managers
- How Senate politics have changed since the last Presidential impeachment trial
- How the House managers are reflecting on this moment in American political history