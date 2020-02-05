Watch live: Senators speak before holding final impeachment vote
Live impeachment trial updates: Senate votes on articles of impeachment against Trump

Wednesday's vote is almost certain to end in an acquittal.

Watch live: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Feb. 5, 2020

Senators will vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, capping off a monthslong battle with an all-but-certain acquittal.

The outcome was effectively assured after senators on Friday voted against hearing witnesses, largely on party lines. The votes are scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Read the latest news below:

