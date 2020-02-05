Senators will vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, capping off a monthslong battle with an all-but-certain acquittal.
The outcome was effectively assured after senators on Friday voted against hearing witnesses, largely on party lines. The votes are scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Read the latest news below:
Live Blog
Just catching up? Here's what you missed this week
Here's a brief look at what happened this week in Trump's impeachment trial:
- GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announces she will vote to acquit Trump
- Schiff's powerful closing speech: 'Is there one among you who will say, Enough!'?
- Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, says Trump's actions 'shameful' but she'll vote to acquit
- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, introduced a resolution to censure the president instead of removing him from office.