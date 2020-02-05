Senators will vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, capping off a monthslong battle with an all-but-certain acquittal.
The outcome was effectively assured after senators on Friday voted against hearing witnesses, largely on party lines. The votes are scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Trump's impeachment acquittal vote is all but assured. Nixon's resignation helps explain why.
When President Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974, his successor, Gerald Ford, told the nation that “our long national nightmare is over.” But with Alan Dershowitz’s arguments during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial last Wednesday that a president can do almost anything “that he believes will help him get elected — in the public interest,” it is clear that Nixon’s resignation left a serious gap in the precedents of impeachments.
Indeed, Dershowitz may have some of the last words on the matter. On Friday, the Senate voted to not allow new witnesses, including John Bolton. It seems increasingly likely that the Senate will vote soon to acquit Trump. So what went wrong here, if you believed conviction was appropriate? The answer starts with the Nixon precedent, or better said, the lack of precedent.
The precedents set by each impeachment are important. And what happened to Nixon can help explain what happened, however different, to Trump.
Just catching up? Here's what you missed this week
Here's a brief look at what happened this week in Trump's impeachment trial:
- GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announces she will vote to acquit Trump
- Schiff's powerful closing speech: 'Is there one among you who will say, Enough!'?
- Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, says Trump's actions 'shameful' but she'll vote to acquit
- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, introduced a resolution to censure the president instead of removing him from office.