What if there's a tie vote? Everything you need to know about a tie in Trump's trial

The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, potentially forcing Chief Justice John Roberts into the position of having to decide whether to break a tie vote.
In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, he said, while the House managers had proven their case, the charges against Trump do not meet the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.
Ahead of the vote expected on Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents.
"I think we can all agree this is a big day," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
For witness testimony to be approved, four Republican senators would need to vote alongside all Democrats. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the 100-member Senate.
In another possible scenario, three GOP lawmakers vote for witnesses, making it a 50-50 tie — under which the resolution would be defeated. But Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, could weigh in as a 101st vote, although that's not anticipated.
The senator's questions of House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team Thursday offered both sides ample opportunity to clash ahead of a pivotal vote Friday on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.
They included queries about when the president ordered the hold on Ukraine aid, why he lifted the hold and who was paying for his personal lawyer's trips abroad. The chief justice refused to read one question, from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has sought to out the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment charges against Trump.
Here are seven key takeaways from Thursday's question-and-answer session.