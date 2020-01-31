IMPEACHMENT BLOG

Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate

The Senate vote on witnesses Friday could end in a tie, but it's considered unlikely the chief justice would decide the issue.

Watch live: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Jan. 31, 2020

The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, potentially raising the question of whether Chief Justice John Roberts could cast a tie-breaking vote.

In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, he said, while the House managers had proven their case, the charges against Trump do not meet the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.

Highlights from the impeachment trial

Live Blog

1h ago / 4:34 PM UTC

Schumer warns Trump could 'try to cheat in his election again' if acquitted

Jan. 31, 202001:29

Jeremy Lott

1h ago / 4:24 PM UTC

OPINION: Trump's impeachment trial is being tuned out by America because no one thinks it matters

American soap operas are not popular these days. And yet, the Senate trial to remove President Donald Trump from office is currently garnering fewer viewers than the soaps. The conservative online magazine The Federalist consulted Nielsen ratings and used them to argue: “More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats.”

Just over 4 million people, in a country of 320 million-plus, tuned in for the opening arguments on the three big networks last week. That’s well less than the 11 million people who regularly watch the soaps on those channels. Fox News viewership was sent “skyrocketing” when Trump’s defense team got going on Saturday, The Washington Examiner reported, but the audience was still in the low millions.

In other words, Americans are collectively yawning at the Senate impeachment trial.

Read the full THINK piece.

Josh Lederman

2h ago / 4:17 PM UTC

Video appears to show Trump and indicted Giuliani associate at Florida club

A newly public video recording appears to show President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, further calling into question Trump's assertion that he doesn't know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman.

In a 37-minute recording that NBC News obtained from Parnas' attorney, Parnas and Fruman are greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who appears to recognize Parnas.

"Yeah, we've met before, yeah, how are things?" McDaniel appears to say. "I'm glad you're here."

Read the story.

Full video: Video appears to show Trump taking Mar-a-Lago photo with Parnas

Jan. 30, 202037:11
4h ago / 2:14 PM UTC

McConnell keeps GOP in line with dark money war chest: Whitehouse

Jan. 31, 202001:37

Dartunorro Clark

4h ago / 2:10 PM UTC

Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.

The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening.

Read the story.

4h ago / 2:09 PM UTC

Acquittal would leave an 'enormous stain' on the Senate, says senator

Jan. 31, 202007:09

Kasie Hunt, Allan Smith and Frank Thorp V

2h ago / 4:02 PM UTC

What if there's a tie vote? Everything you need to know about a tie in Trump's trial

Ahead of the vote expected on Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents.

"I think we can all agree this is a big day," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

For witness testimony to be approved, four Republican senators would need to vote alongside all Democrats. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the 100-member Senate.

In another possible scenario, three GOP lawmakers vote for witnesses, making it a 50-50 tie — under which the resolution would be defeated. But Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, could weigh in as a 101st vote, although that's not anticipated.

Read what could happen Friday afternoon.

4h ago / 2:06 PM UTC

The problem with Sen. Alexander's argument

Jan. 31, 202006:47

Dareh Gregorian

4h ago / 1:56 PM UTC

Trump's Senate trial: Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt

The senator's questions of House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team Thursday offered both sides ample opportunity to clash ahead of a pivotal vote Friday on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.

They included queries about when the president ordered the hold on Ukraine aid, why he lifted the hold and who was paying for his personal lawyer's trips abroad. The chief justice refused to read one question, from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has sought to out the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment charges against Trump.

Here are seven key takeaways from Thursday's question-and-answer session.

4h ago / 1:49 PM UTC

Key vote on whether to allow witnesses looms in impeachment trial

Jan. 31, 202005:09
NBC News