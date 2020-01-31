Schumer warns Trump could 'try to cheat in his election again' if acquitted

The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, potentially raising the question of whether Chief Justice John Roberts could cast a tie-breaking vote.
In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, he said, while the House managers had proven their case, the charges against Trump do not meet the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.
Highlights from the impeachment trial
- Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt.
- What if there's a tie vote on witnesses? Everything you need to know.
- Monica Lewinsky chimes in on having to give testimony.
- Dershowitz defends controversial argument after backlash.
- Just catching up with the trial? Here's what you've missed.
Live Blog
OPINION: Trump's impeachment trial is being tuned out by America because no one thinks it matters
American soap operas are not popular these days. And yet, the Senate trial to remove President Donald Trump from office is currently garnering fewer viewers than the soaps. The conservative online magazine The Federalist consulted Nielsen ratings and used them to argue: “More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats.”
Just over 4 million people, in a country of 320 million-plus, tuned in for the opening arguments on the three big networks last week. That’s well less than the 11 million people who regularly watch the soaps on those channels. Fox News viewership was sent “skyrocketing” when Trump’s defense team got going on Saturday, The Washington Examiner reported, but the audience was still in the low millions.
In other words, Americans are collectively yawning at the Senate impeachment trial.
Video appears to show Trump and indicted Giuliani associate at Florida club
A newly public video recording appears to show President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, further calling into question Trump's assertion that he doesn't know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman.
In a 37-minute recording that NBC News obtained from Parnas' attorney, Parnas and Fruman are greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who appears to recognize Parnas.
"Yeah, we've met before, yeah, how are things?" McDaniel appears to say. "I'm glad you're here."
McConnell keeps GOP in line with dark money war chest: WhitehouseJan. 31, 202001:37
Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.
The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening.
Acquittal would leave an 'enormous stain' on the Senate, says senatorJan. 31, 202007:09
What if there's a tie vote? Everything you need to know about a tie in Trump's trial
Ahead of the vote expected on Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents.
"I think we can all agree this is a big day," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
For witness testimony to be approved, four Republican senators would need to vote alongside all Democrats. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the 100-member Senate.
In another possible scenario, three GOP lawmakers vote for witnesses, making it a 50-50 tie — under which the resolution would be defeated. But Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, could weigh in as a 101st vote, although that's not anticipated.
The problem with Sen. Alexander's argumentJan. 31, 202006:47
Trump's Senate trial: Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt
The senator's questions of House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team Thursday offered both sides ample opportunity to clash ahead of a pivotal vote Friday on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.
They included queries about when the president ordered the hold on Ukraine aid, why he lifted the hold and who was paying for his personal lawyer's trips abroad. The chief justice refused to read one question, from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has sought to out the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment charges against Trump.
Here are seven key takeaways from Thursday's question-and-answer session.