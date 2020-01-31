The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, while the House managers had proven their case, he did not believe the charges against Trump met the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.
Then, on Friday, another swing vote, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said she would also vote against calling witnesses, citing the 'rushed and flawed' House process and what she called the unlikelihood of a fair trial in the Senate. Her decision likely dooms the Democrats' push for more testimony.
The ultimate vote on Trump's acquittal or conviction could take place as late as Wednesday, multiple sources told NBC News.
Nadler says he will miss end of Trump trial due to wife's illness
Just catching up with the trial? Here's what you missed.
Friday marks a new phase of the impeachment trial, as senators turn from asking questions of the House managers and Trump's defense team to the vote on whether to call witnesses, such as ex-national security adviser John Bolton.
'Nonsense,' 'preposterous,' 'absurd': Critics lecture Dershowitz about trial remarks
Alan Dershowitz faced intense backlash Thursday over his eye-opening argument against impeaching his client. Dershowitz, a member of Trump's defense team, argued Wednesday that if presidents engage in quid pro quo arrangements for their own political benefit, it is not impeachable because all politicians believe their elections are in the public interest.
"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the Senate impeachment trial.
Monica Lewinsky says it's 'too bad' she had to give testimony
OPINION: Trump's impeachment trial is being tuned out by America because no one thinks it matters
American soap operas are not popular these days. And yet, the Senate trial to remove President Donald Trump from office is currently garnering fewer viewers than the soaps. The conservative online magazine The Federalist consulted Nielsen ratings and used them to argue: “More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats.”
Just over 4 million people, in a country of 320 million-plus, tuned in for the opening arguments on the three big networks last week. That’s well less than the 11 million people who regularly watch the soaps on those channels. Fox News viewership was sent “skyrocketing” when Trump’s defense team got going on Saturday, The Washington Examiner reported, but the audience was still in the low millions.
In other words, Americans are collectively yawning at the Senate impeachment trial.
Video appears to show Trump and indicted Giuliani associate at Florida club
A newly public video recording appears to show President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, further calling into question Trump's assertion that he doesn't know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman.
In a 37-minute recording that NBC News obtained from Parnas' attorney, Parnas and Fruman are greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who appears to recognize Parnas.
"Yeah, we've met before, yeah, how are things?" McDaniel appears to say. "I'm glad you're here."
McConnell keeps GOP in line with dark money war chest: WhitehouseJan. 31, 202001:37
Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.
The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening.