The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, while the House managers had proven their case, he did not believe the charges against Trump met the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.
Then, on Friday, another swing vote, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said she was against calling witnesses, citing the 'rushed and flawed' House process and what she called the unlikelihood of a fair trial in the Senate. Her decision likely dooms the Democrats' push for more testimony.
Senate leaders Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told their caucus members about a proposed deal that would culminate in a vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday, multiple sources told NBC News, although Schumer later said "there is no agreement" between the two leaders.
Highlights from the impeachment trial
- McConnell, Schumer discussed a deal to wrap up trial on Wednesday, sources say, but Schumer later said "there is no agreement."
- House managers target Trump defense team's top lawyer after latest Bolton report; Trump instructed Bolton to call Zelenskiy in May, NYT reports.
- Murkowski announces she will vote against calling witnesses, while multiple sources say trial could end next week.
- Monica Lewinsky chimes in on giving testimony, and Dershowitz defends controversial argument.
- Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt. Just catching up? Here's what else you've missed.
Live Blog
ANALYSIS: Why give anything to the Senate?
The Senate seeks a lot of information from the executive branch. Lawmakers routinely write letters asking for documents and requesting that administration witnesses appear to give testimony on a wide range of topics.
While there are a number of levers the Senate can use to put pressure on a recalcitrant administration to force the production of witnesses and documents, issuing subpoenas — and the threat that non-compliance could lead to prosecution — always has been one of its biggest hammers.
But Senate Republicans have heavily criticized House Democrats for having done, as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., put it, “little to pursue” witnesses who were subpoenaed. In doing so, Rubio and other Republican senators have essentially advised Trump and future presidents of both parties to ignore Senate subpoenas — or at least fight them in court — because they’re not really serious attempts to get information. The Senate has no power to impeach a president who flouts subpoenas or seeks to tie them up in courts for obstructing Congress.
McConnell, Schumer discussed deal to wrap up trial on Wednesday, sources say
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell told their members at their respective closed-door lunches that the two leaders have agreed to a proposal that would culminate in a Wednesday vote to acquit the president, according to two Democrats in the room and two Republican aides familiar with the matter.
Since the proposal requires the buy-in of senators of both parties and the president, the details and timeline could shift.
Schumer told reporters during a break in the trial, "There is no agreement between McConnell and myself," indicating the details could still be in discussion.
The White House and some Republicans are still hoping for an acquittal vote before Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. A White House official told NBC News that the White House would prefer acquittal on Tuesday but would accept Wednesday.
“We're happy with an acquittal as soon as possible," the official told NBC News. "We sure would like Tuesday, but the Senate can only go as fast as it can. Whenever the date and time lands, resolution provides certainty of conclusion, which we like quite a bit.”
If the proposal is approved by all parties, the trial would not be in session this weekend. It would resume Monday with six hours of closing arguments divided between the House managers and the White House defense. If accepted by all parties, Tuesday would allow senators 10 minutes each to make a statement.
House managers target Trump defense team's top lawyer after latest Bolton report
House managers went after the lead defense lawyer in Trump's impeachment trial, White House counsel Pat Cipillone, on Friday after a new report about a meeting he allegedly had with the president, Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton in May of last year.
The New York Times reported that in that meeting with Cipollone, Trump asked Bolton to call then-Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy to tell him to meet with Giuliani.
Two of the house managers noted that Cipollone had accused Democrats of hiding important facts during the trial.
"You'll recall Mr. Cipollone suggesting House managers were concealing facts from this body. He said all the facts should come out," lead House manager Adam Schiff said. "Well there's a new fact, which indicates that Mr. Cipollone was among those who was in the loop."
Another manager, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, played video from earlier in the trial showing Cipollone telling the senators "impeachment shouldn't be a shell game. They should give you the facts."
Garcia responded, "Let's be very clear. We are not the ones hiding the facts."
Article II: Inside Impeachment — Can I get a witness?
On Friday's episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Frank Thorp, NBC News producer covering the Senate, about what to expect as the end of the Senate trial approaches.
Stay tuned! Depending on how the day unfolds, a follow-up episode will drop either later tonight or early Saturday.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski announces she will vote against witnesses
Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Friday she will vote against hearing from witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, likely dooming Democrats' hopes of hearing testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the president's conduct.
Murkowski's decision increases the likelihood that Trump's Senate impeachment trial will be the first in American history with no witness testimony.
"The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed," Murkowski said in a statement. "I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena."
Trump instructed Bolton to call Zelenskiy in May, NYT reports, citing manuscript
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump instructed then-national security adviser John Bolton in May to help with his efforts to pressure Ukraine for damaging information on Democrats, according to a New York Times report that cites the manuscript of Bolton's upcoming book.
Bolton wrote in the book that Trump asked him during an Oval Office meeting to call the recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to encourage him to meet with the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to discuss investigations into Trump’s Democratic targets, the Times reported.
Bolton wrote that he never made the call, the newspaper said.
Giuliani, as well as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is now leading the president’s impeachment defense, were also present at the Oval Office meeting, according to the report.
The directive Bolton describes in the book would be the earliest known example of Trump attempting to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Democratic targets, and paints a picture of an ongoing effort inside the White House to use government power to advance Trump’s pressure campaign, the Times reported.
Trump denied Bolton’s allegations in a statement to the Times on Friday, which the White House confirmed to NBC News.
“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky," Trump said in the statement. "That meeting never happened.”
Giuliani alleged the meeting in the Times report was "a lie" and said Bolton potentially was "a backstabber."
NBC News has not seen a copy of the manuscript or verified the Times' report independently.
NYT report: Bolton alleges earlier Trump involvement with UkraineJan. 31, 202002:42
Trump trial could last into next week
A key vote on whether to hear testimony from witnesses in the president's impeachment trial is expected to take place Friday, but the trial itself could stretch into next week regardless, multiple sources tell NBC News.
While Republicans expect they'll be able to vote down Democrats' requests to continue the trial with witness testimony, several other moving parts could stretch the proceedings into next week, after the Iowa caucus on Monday and the president gives his State of the Union address on Tuesday, the sources said.
Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas told reporters they did not believe the trial would end Friday after meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“I don’t expect there to be a vote for additional witnesses, but the question is how do you land this plane. I don’t expect this ends today,” Cornyn said. Cruz added, "I think we would see it by next week.”
Both sides have a total of four hours to make their arguments on witnesses, beginning at 1 p.m. ET Friday, and that will be followed by deliberations and then a vote on the issue. But there are many unknowns about what could happen after the witness vote.
The organizing resolution for the trial allows both sides to make motions after that vote. Democrats were meeting to discuss what motions they want to introduce. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio told reporters that he plans to introduce a motion to make deliberations on the articles of impeachment open instead of closed.
Senators also need to decide whether there will be closing arguments after the witness vote, and if so, for how long. They also need to figure out how long deliberations be and when would they start. The closed deliberations in 1999 gave each senator 10 minutes to speak.
Trump's legal team anticipates their closing arguments, if there are any, will be on the shorter side, and it is not currently pushing for a time extension, according to a source familiar with the thinking of the White House defense.
Nadler says he will miss end of Trump trial due to wife's illness
Just catching up with the trial? Here's what you missed.
Friday marks a new phase of the impeachment trial, as senators turn from asking questions of the House managers and Trump's defense team to the vote on whether to call witnesses, such as ex-national security adviser John Bolton.
Here's a brief recap of the trial so far:
- Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules after nearly 13 hours of debate.
- Democrats begin opening arguments.
- Prosecution's presentation continues.
- Democrats wrap up case.
- Trump's legal team begins its defense.
- Defense team's presentations continue.
- Trump's defense wraps up arguments.
- Senate moves to questions and answers.
- Senate wraps up questions, looks to witness vote.
- Senate votes on calling witnesses.