Trump impeachment: Live updates from the Senate trial

The Senate trial on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, begins this week.
Image: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will officially receive the House Managers on Tues., Jan. 21, 2019.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will officially receive the House Managers on Tues., Jan. 21, 2019.

By NBC News

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, stemming from his dealings with Ukraine, has moved to the Senate after the House adopted two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial begins after a weeks-long impasse over how the Senate would proceed, including whether witnesses would be called. Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

Highlights from the Senate trial

