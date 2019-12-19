Impeachment standoff as House, Senate battle over next step

Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress went toe-to-toe on Thursday as a standoff unfolded over the next steps in President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who must send the two House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate before a trial of the president can begin — said she had no intention of taking action until she heard from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about this plans.
Pelosi, D-Calif., said she will move forward "when we see the process set forth in the Senate."
Earlier, McConnell said Pelosi "may be too afraid" to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, also lambasted the impeachment as "the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair...in modern history." He said Pelosi "gave in to a temptation" and that the House impeached Trump "simply because they disagree with a presidential act."
Speaking with CNN, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., one of the highest-ranking House Democrats, said delaying the articles was "necessary" because McConnell "made very clear he won't be fair" and that Democrats may hold onto the articles and not give them to the Senate for "as long as it takes" to ensure a fair trial.
"Until we can get some assurances from the majority leader that he is going to allow for a fair and impartial trial to take place, we would be crazy to walk in there knowing he set up a kangaroo court," he said.
The two articles of impeachment approved by the House on Wednesday charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans on Thursday continued presenting their case for and against Trump's impeachment.
Democrats said if Trump is above accountability for his conduct outlined in the articles, impeachment will become meaningless. Republicans, meanwhile, said that if Trump can be impeached for that conduct, all future presidents are likely to be subjected to impeachments.
Hitting McConnell for remarks he made Thursday, Pelosi said she didn't suspect the Founding Fathers "suspected that we'd have a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time" as a rogue president.
McConnell said those articles are "fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed" and the idea Democrats will withhold the articles suggests "House Democrats may be too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate."
"Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial," McConnell said, trashing the "comical" idea that Democrats will now "sit on their hands."
Such actions "concede that their own allegations are unproven," McConnell said, suggesting that "every future president" could now face impeachment, "free to swamp the Senate with trial after trial, no matter how baseless."
"The framers built the Senate to provide stability," McConnell said, adding, "To keep partisan passions from boiling over. The Senate exists for moments like this."
The first article charges Trump for pushing Ukraine to announce probes into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Democrats at the same time he was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid and an official White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The second article charges Trump with obstructing the House's investigation into that conduct.
"If the Senate blesses this slapdash impeachment, if we say from now on this is enough, then we invite an endless parade of impeachment trials," he said.
Trump also expressed disdain over the idea that Democrats may not immediately submit the articles, tweeting on Thursday: "Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it's Senate’s call!"
"The Senate shall set the time and place of the trial," he said. "If the Do Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by Default!"
The articles must be transmitted to the Senate before such a trial could begin.
"Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!" Trump tweeted. "The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke on the Senate floor moments after McConnell, excoriating the top Republican for "proudly" saying he had "no intention to be impartial" in the trial. He said of his Senate counterpart's earlier evisceration of Democrats' impeachment push: "What hypocrisy."
"This from the man who proudly declared his number one goal was to make President Obama a one-term president," Schumer said, adding that McConnell proudly called himself the "grim-reaper" of legislation passed by the House.
Earlier this week, Schumer proposed calling four Trump administration witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney at the Senate trial. House Democrats previously subpoenaed all four officials, who did not testify.
Pointing to those witnesses, Schumer asked, "Is the president's case so weak that none of the president's men can defend him under oath?"
"If the House case is so weak, why is Leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?" he added.
Pelosi on Wednesday excoriated McConnell for pledging "total coordination" with the White House for the coming Senate trial, which she compared to the foreman of a jury being in "cahoots" with the defendant's attorney.
"We're not sending (the articles) tonight because it's difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," Pelosi said, adding, "So far, we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer, and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers."
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that such withholding of the articles of impeachment "would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to" Trump.
"Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency," he continued.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told reporters Thursday that McConnell "has a problem" because he "said that he's going to work hand in glove with the White House."
Nadler added he believes McConnell "disqualified himself" as a result.