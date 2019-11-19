Impeachment hearings resume, Taliban frees 2 hostages and Russian trolls denounce Biden: The Morning Rundown

Impeachment hearings live updates: Vindman, Williams testify

It's the second week of open hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry.

Watch live: Vindman, Volker testify at Trump impeachment hearings

Nov. 18, 201900:00

By NBC News

The second week of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kicks off on Tuesday with testimony from four current and former administration officials.

National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, will testify starting around 9 a.m ET. In the afternoon. Former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former NSC staffer Tim Morrison will testify starting around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Read the latest updates below:

