Impeachment hearings live updates: Hill, Holmes testify

The fifth day of public hearings in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kicks off Thursday with testimony from one current and one former Trump administration official.
Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, are expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.
Trump impeachment highlights:
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
Who are the attorneys questioning the witnesses?
Transcript of Trump's conversation with Ukrainian president
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry