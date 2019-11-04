Breaking News Emails
Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told House impeachment investigators last month that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told her she should tweet out support or praise for President Donald Trump if she wanted to save her job, according to written transcripts of her testimony made public Monday.
The three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released two transcripts of the behind-closed-doors interviews they have so far conducted as part of their investigation, as the probe moves to a more public phase.
The release of the transcripts triggered an immediate of influx of interest that seemed to overload the House website where the transcripts were posted, with the digital copies briefly unable to be accessed.
Yovanovitch was interviewed by House investigators in October for more than nine hours and has emerged as a key figure in the investigation.
In Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump referred to Yovanovitch as "bad news."
Yovanovitch departed Ukraine in May, months ahead of her scheduled departure, after coming under attack from right-wing media, which alleged she was hostile to the president. Her departure set off alarm bells among Democrats in Congress but the State Department said at the time her exit was planned.