Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused House Democrats of attempting to “intimidate, bully and treat improperly” five State Department officials whom key committees have asked to interview as part of an impeachment inquiry centering on the Ukraine scandal.
“I am concerned with aspects of your request … that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career Foreign Service Officers, whom the committee is now targeting,” Pompeo wrote in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.
Pompeo claimed he had had been “made aware that Committee staff” had been “sending intimidating communications” to career State Department officials.
“Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State,” Pompeo wrote.
Pompeo’s letter was in response to a requested by Engel and other key chairmen to depose five State Department officials about the Ukraine scandal engulfing the Trump administration, which House Democrats have seized upon to launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.