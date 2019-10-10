Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
Two foreign-born associates of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have been charged with campaign finance violations, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas worked with Giuliani, the attorney has said previously, as part of his dealings in Ukraine that involved efforts to encourage the nation to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
Read the charging documents below.