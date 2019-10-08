Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
The White House on Tuesday said it would not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, escalating the clash between Congress and President Donald Trump's administration.
In a letter that echoed Trump's recent messaging — accusing Democrats of violating the Constitution and civil liberties and attempting to overturn the results of the 2016 election — the White House called the impeachment inquiry invalid.
Read the full letter below, and read more about the latest developments in the impeachment investigation here.