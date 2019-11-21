Read the full text: David Holmes' opening statement in impeachment hearing

By NBC News
David Holmes, a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, testified Thursday as part of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Holmes is the official who previously told impeachment investigators in his closed-door deposition that he overheard a July 26 conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, in which Trump asked Sondland if Ukraine would investigate the Bidens.
Read his full opening remarks as prepared for delivery: