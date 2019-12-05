Read: Full text of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry update
In brief remarks, Pelosi announced the chamber was moving ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announces that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 5, 2019.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
