Read the full text: Republican report on impeachment inquiry

A report from the Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee is expected to be approved by vote Tuesday.
Image: House Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing On Impeachment Inquiry Of President Trump
U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Nov. 21, 2019.Andrew Harrer / Pool via Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

House Republicans issued a 123-page minority report Monday arguing that Democrats, after weeks of closed door depositions and public hearings from a number of former and current administration officials, failed to establish any impeachable offenses by President Donald Trump.

Later Monday, members of the House Intelligence Committee began reviewing a report from the Democratic majority on the panel's findings in the impeachment inquiry. That report is expected to be approved by the committee Tuesday evening, likely on a party-line vote.

Read the full GOP report:

NBC News