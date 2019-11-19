By NBC News
Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and former National Security Council top Russia staffer Tim Morrison testified publicly Tuesday in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Morrison was listening on the July call at the center of the Democratic-led inquiry. Here are the key takeaways from testimony earlier in the day from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the NSC, and Jennifer Williams, a veteran Foreign Service officer advising Vice President Mike Pence on Europe and Russia. Both were also on the call.
Read the full opening statements from Volker, who adjusted the testimony he gave behind closed doors in October, and Morrison.