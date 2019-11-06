Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
House impeachment investigators on Wednesday released the transcript of testimony that Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, gave last month behind closed doors.
In his opening statement, Taylor told members of Congress that President Donald Trump directed officials to tie foreign aid to his demands that Ukraine open an investigation into the Biden family and the 2016 election.
Read the full text of his deposition below: